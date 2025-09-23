The Indian Americans celebrate the birthday and the honor of the PM Narendra Modi visiting Lok Sabha Member Parshottam Rupala





– ADVERTISEMENT – Edison, NJ Indian American Community Leaders met on September 22, 2025 in New Jersey to honor Parshottam Rupala, Indian member of the Parliament and former Minister of the Union. Some 300 distinguished members of the diaspora participated. Rupala, venerated as the “Saurashtra lion” for its three decades of unshakable public service, pronounced a convincing address that has profoundly resonated with the participants, said a press release from the organizers. “You embody the spirit of modern India,” said Rupala. “Your achievements on American soil reflect the unlimited potential of our homeland and strengthen the links that bind our nations together.” Ankur Vaidya, President of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE), made passionate remarks in Gujarati, honoring the dedication of Rupala in Gujarat and India. Vaidya's address underlined how the visionary policies of the Modi Government diaspora revolutionized India relations with its communities abroad, creating unprecedented collaboration opportunities. – ADVERTISEMENT – The former president of FIA Kenny Desai, paid tribute charged with emotion, telling the trip of Rupala since his early inspiration during the “Jan Seva Yatra” at the age of 13 to his current parliamentary role. Desai cited the poetic wisdom of Zavchand Meghani: implacable progress “a step ahead, beyond the chest of the sea”, symbolizing an unshakable commitment to the national service, as the reflection of Rupala's vision. The president of television in Asia, Dr. HR Shah, brought a historical perspective, drawing the legacy of Gujarat to produce national leaders. He linked Gujarat's contribution to the struggle of freedom of India with his continuous leadership in the modern era, citing the example of the transformative mandate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Piyush Patel underlined how under the direction of Modi, Gujarat reached the distinction of being the number one state of India. He praised the 34 years of service in Rupala, stressing his unwavering commitment as a “pure man of the BJP” who has always served the party and the nation with distinction, the press release said. The president of the FIA, Saurin Parikh, echoes the testimonies, strengthening the unified support of the community to the parliamentary management of India. The FIA ​​official, Sreekanth Akkapalli, welcomed the participants of this Navratri season, stressing how the presence of the community transformed the reception into a real return. Former FIA president, Dr. Avinash Gupta, represented the Siddhivinayak USA temple and several community organizations, bringing a learned perspective and stressing the importance of preserving the American Indian story for future generations. Abhessinh Rathod's gave a moving interpretation of the well-loved Gujarati song “Mor Bani Thangat Kare”, which speaks of the cultural pride of the public of the diaspora present at the rally. The reception was organized by FIA-NY NJ CT in collaboration with eminent organizations, notably Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Gana, Bjana, TV9 USA, TV Asia, Parikh Worldwide Media, Shree Siddhivinak Temple USA, Upfna, Fisana, World Vegan Vision, Sai Datta Peetham and SPCS. He embodied the living relationship between India and its diaspora – an excellent community in their adopted homeland while remaining deeply rooted in cultural heritage, the organizers said. The highest point came with the presentation of a special proclamation to Rupala, recognizing its tireless service and its role in strengthening India-Diaspora relations. The event has strengthened that the American Indian community continues to serve as cultural ambassadors, strengthening diplomatic and economic links between the two largest democracies in the world, the organizers said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsindiatimes.com/indian-americans-celebrate-pm-narendra-modis-birthday-and-honor-visiting-lok-sabha-member-parshottam-rupala/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos