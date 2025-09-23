



Russian President Vladimir Putin “tests the West,” said Fred Kaplan In SlateAnd again, President Trump erases. When Trump literally deployed the red carpet for Putin in Alaska last month and showered it with subordinate flatterie, Putin saw it as a weak signal – and a green light to extend its drone and missile attacks against Ukraine and to extend its belligence beyond the borders of Ukraine. This month, 19 unarmed Russian drones stole deep into the Polish territory; Polish and European officials largely believe that cheeky provocation was an intentional investigation to test the NATO air defenses and its desire to respond if a member state was attacked. Subsequently, the Kremlin reached its provocative rhetoric, with a spokesperson proclaiming that “NATO is at war with Russia”. Trump, on the other hand, responded to the drone incident with a “disturbing nonchalance demonstration,” said Marc champion In Bloomberg. “What is Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones?” He thought about social media before suggesting that it could have been an accident. But last week, Trump provided a small ribbon of hope by finally calling Russia “the aggressor” and by establishing a plan “to put pressure on Moscow at the negotiating table”. He said he was ready to impose “major sanctions” on Russia, as long as the other 31 NATO member states do the same while prohibiting all Russian oil imports. Given the influence of Beijing on Moscow, Trump also called on the alliance to collectively place prices of 50% to 100% on China until the end of the war in Ukraine. Trump showed a “tremendous weakness” in Putin's treatment, said The Washington Post In an editorial, but he “has one point”. Europeans have considerably reduced their use of Russian oil and gas, but must be fully wearing these purchases, which helps finance Putin's war effort. Since when has Trump become multilateralist? request Jim Geraghty In National review. Its insistence on NATO consensus looks like another tactic to buy time for Putin. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has a “much warmer and more vague vision of Putin and Russia than the rest of NATO”, will delay or reject Trump's plan to boycott all Russian oils and slaps huge prices on China, and Trump knows. Putin drone pilots in NATO airspace and kills Ukrainian civilians by hundreds, but for Trump, “there is always an excuse, there is always a delay, there is always a reason to wait two weeks.” Weekly Escape your echo room. Get the facts behind the news, as well as the analysis of several perspectives. Subscribe and save Register for free newsletters of the week From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box. From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box. A free daily email with the biggest news of the day – and the best features of Theweek.com

