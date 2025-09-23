



Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for Routh's conviction for having followed to kill a Florida golf course last year.

What to know about the trial of the assassination attempt Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh, the man accused of having tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, will be on trial.

Washington President Donald Trump thanked the judge and the jury and congratulated the Ministry of Justice after the Assassinry Routhwas potential is guilty of killing Trumpat one of his golf courses in Florida last year.

“I am very appreciated by the justice which has been rendered and the way it was managed by (Attorney General) Pam Bondi and (Deputy General) Todd Blanche and everyone,” said Trump on September 23 when he attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Roth, 59, was sentenced to a Federal Court of Fort Pierce, Florida, for trying to assassinate a major presidential candidate, an accusation bearing a possible perpetuity prison sentence. The jury of 12 people also found him guilty of having attacked a federal officer and several violations of arms. The case was tried before the judge of the American district court Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump.

More: Ryan Routh was found guilty of having tried to assassinate Donald Trump at Florida Golf Course

“You can't let things happen. Nothing to do with me, but a president or even a person that you cannot allow it to happen. And therefore, justice has been done, and we will see what's going on,” said Trump. “But I really appreciate the judge and the jury, and everyone on this subject. It was so treated by professionals. It is a great honor.”

Roth’s guilt verdict came a little over a year after the authorities said that Trump’s international golf club said the authorities perched on September 15, 2024 and waited more than 11 hours for Trump to enter his line of view. Prosecutors said the plot had been thwarted by an American secret service agent who spotted Roth and opened fire, leading him to drop his rifle and flee. Routh was arrested less than an hour later.

The incident occurred approximately a month after Trump's ear was blurred by a bullet during a separate attempt at almost attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Trump, in an article on his social media application from social social shortly after the verdict, congratulated Bondi and Blanche for the conviction and thanked the secret service agent who spotted Roth from the crime site.

“He was a diabolical man with a bad intention, and they caught him,” Trump wrote. “A great moment for justice in America!

After reading the verdict, Routh seemed to try to stab in the neck with a pen before several American marshals attack it and drag it from the courtroom.

Contribution: Christopher Cann, Julius Whigham II and Hannah Phillips of the USA TODAY network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/23/donald-trump-applauds-guilty-verdict-ryan-routh/86315080007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos