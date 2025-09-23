Chinese President Xi Jinping urged concerted efforts on Tuesday to better build a beautiful Xinjiang in the Chinese modernization process, when he met representatives of all ethnic groups and all horizons in the northwest regions of the Xinjiang Uygur.

XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, arrived in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, earlier during the day to attend activities marking the 70th anniversary of the region, according to the Xinhua news agency.

XI will attend a large rally Thursday in Urumqi to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the region, according to Xinhua.

The event to be followed by XI should start at 10:30 am Thursday and will be broadcast live by China Media Group and on Xinhuanet.

XI led a central delegation to the Xinjiang for the celebrations, marking the first time in the history of the party and the country that such an arrangement has been taken, Xinhua reported.

Around 2:20 p.m., XI was landed at Urumqi Tianshan International Airport. He left the cabin and made a sign of the crowd.

Going down from the ramp, XI received children's flowers and was greeted by songs and dances interpreted by people from various ethnic groups.

Crowds bordered the streets of Urumqi, waving the red flags to accommodate the convoy while Xi agitated the people through their window, according to Xinhua.

In the streets of Urumqi, a journalist from the Global Times saw red flags celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the region hung in the streets. The festive atmosphere has filled all corners, display panels, posters, red lanterns and even taxi signs bearing all the theme of the celebration of the 70th anniversary.

Participation in XI celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Autonomous Region Foundation, underlined the central government's commitment to positioning the development of Xinjiang in the broader national strategy, Shu Hongsui, dean of the National School of Security and Research of the Human Rights Research Center of the Northwest University of Political Science and Law to Xi'an, to The Global Times.

Over the past seven decades, the Xinjiang has undergone a deep economic and social transformation. While external stories often resort to politicized rhetoric, tangible progress shows that modernization is both inevitable and irreversible in Xinjiang, according to Xinhua.

The ethnic unit is the life buoy for all ethnic groups in China, and the Xinjiang is no exception. All ethnic groups in the region are inseparable members of the large Chinese nation family. The promotion of a stronger feeling of community for the Chinese nation lays the foundations for long -term work in the Xinjiang.

During President XI's visit to 2014 in the region, an Uygur resident shared with him the conviction that people from different ethnic groups should remain as closely as “grenade seeds that remain together,” Xinhua reported in a separate article.

These simple words struck the sensitive cord of XI, which often used this lively metaphor to underline the unit, which, according to him, is the lifeline for all ethnic groups in China.

It is only when all ethnic groups live in solidarity and harmony can have a prosperous country there, a stable society and happy people, said one day, adding that without ethnic unity and harmony, the country would decline, society would be destabilized and people suffer.

Better development period

The document said solid measures have been taken to govern Xinjiang in accordance with the law, maintain stability through ethnic unity, strengthen cultural identity and links, bring greater prosperity to the region and its people and develop Xinjiang in a long -term perspective, Xinhua reported.

The Xinjiang respects and protects the law of ethnic minorities to learn and use their own spoken and written languages, said the white paper, adding that the region administers religious affairs in accordance with the law, allows religious groups to manage their own affairs independently and guides religions as compatible with socialist society.

“Development and changes in Xinjiang are tangible and visible, with ethnic unity both a crucial prerequisite for social stability, but also a main engine of economic progress. After having traveled in almost all regions of Xinjiang, I can say with confidence that reality is entirely different from religious tribute and certain foreign media. Global Times.

Kurban Niyaz, deputy for the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and director of primary school in the Xinjiang, has long been consecrated and popularized traditional Chinese culture in his school.

“To be honest, since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) in 2012, the ethnic unit was more underlined in the Xinjiang. Thanks to the wisdom of the party, new thoughts and theories on ethnic unity are now practiced and cultivated here,” Kurban said to the Global Times.

“Now, if you check Douyin or other social media platforms, you see an open and modern Xinjiang,” Kurban said. “The people of the Xinjiang can simultaneously appreciate their ethnic inheritance, but also to appreciate good cultural elements of other parts of China.”

Quick development



With determination and hard work, the Xinjiang advances modernization in step with the rest of the country.

Economic development speaks of itself. From only 1.23 billion yuan ($ 173.1 million) in 1955, Xinjiang GDP reached more than 2 Yuan Billions by 2024. In particular, from 2012 to 2024, Xinjiang GDP increased at an annual rate of 7% at constant prices, considerably exceeding the national average, by Xinhua.

Taking advantage of its natural resources and industrial capacities, Xinjiang has accelerated efforts to develop a modern industrial system with its own unique advantages. The White Paper stressed that Xinjiang has been the first Chinese cotton producer for 32 consecutive years, the mechanization rate in plowing, planting and harvest reaching 97%.

The Global Times visited the first “Super Cotton field project” in China in Yuli County, the Mongolin Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin. The project, which uses agricultural technology advanced by AI, facilitated local cotton production to carry out more than 98.7% mechanization, demystifying new lies of “forced work” in the Xinjiang, said a farm representative to the Global Times.

Blessed with various natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the region has adopted a wave of tourism in recent years. More and more autonomous tourists have flocked to Xinjiang to discover the charm of the culture of the old silk road.

The Xinjiang received a total of 44.63 million tourist visits in the first quarter of 2025, up 9.08% in annual shift, according to the Department of Regional Culture and Tourism in April.

“The tourist push of Xinjiang is the result of deep changes in all its economy, culture, infrastructure and governance,” said Yu Lei, a local tourism official, to the Global Times in a previous interview.

According to Yu, tourism authorities double international promotions, taking advantage of events such as the Xinjiang International Folk Dance Festival, the Biennale d'Art International and China-Eurasia Expo to present the cultural dynamism and modern opening of the region.