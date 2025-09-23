



The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, is not a doctor. But he played one on television on Monday, offering large amounts of unproven medical advice which he often suggested without providing evidence could help reduce autism rates.

Trump has repeatedly implored pregnant women to avoid taking the Tylenol pain relievers, the best -selling form of acetaminophen. It is despite the American college of obstetricians and gynecologists who for a long time recommended acetaminophen as a safe option during pregnancy. He even weighed when children should receive pain relievers.

Read more: who urges prudence on autism and the claims of acetaminophen, saying that several studies “have found no relationship of this type”

Speaking alongside the Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., himself a skeptical of vaccines, Trump ceased to oppose all vaccines. But he said key vaccinations should be delayed, or combined shots should be given separately even if vaccines have no connection with autism.

“Don't let them pump your baby with the biggest bunch of things you have ever seen in your life,” he said.

Trump has also overestimated how such plans protect against four diseases are given.

“I think it's very bad. They pump, it seems to pump a horse,” said Trump. “You have a small child. A fragile little child. And you have a VAT of 80 different vaccines, I suppose, 80 different mixtures, and they pump it.”

Dr Trump Redux

The presentation recalled the first days of the coronavirus pandemic during the first term of Trump, when the president defended the daily briefs of the White House and threw very inaccurate affirmations, in particular by suggesting that the injection of disinfectants could help people.

“I see the disinfectant who knocks him out in one minute, a minute. And is there a way to do something like that by injection inside, or almost cleaning? ” Asked Trump in April 2020. “As you can see, he enters the lungs, he makes a large number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check this.”

He later said that he joked, but these briefings quickly stopped. His tone remained seriously on Monday.

The president suggested unpertified problems with the measles vaccine, bunners and rubella safe and effective and advised parents to wait for years later than now, until the age of 12, for hepatitis B vaccines to be given to children.

The theme that he struck stronger than any other, however, declared an alleged link between autism and acetaminophen, which is known in most countries outside the United States under the name of paracetamol. Trump repeated: “Do not take Tylenol”, with an increasing emergency and finally shouted it.

Read more: research does not show that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism. Here are 5 things to know

The manufacturer of Tylenol Kenvue disputed any link between the drug and autism and declared in a press release that if pregnant mothers do not use Tylenol if necessary, they could face a choice between the suffering of potentially dangerous fevers or the use of alternatives of more risky pain relievers.

Trump, Kennedy and many best administration health officials have all spoken, but have largely repeated known statistics rather than new research results. Trump seemed to recognize that science may not be on its side, saying at one point: “I just make these statements on my part.”

“I don't make them of these doctors,” said the president. “Because when they, uh, talk, you know, different results, different studies, I'm talking about a lot of common sense. And they too have that.”

But he then insisted later that he had “spoke to many doctors of everything we are talking about”.

Many scientists were dismayed

“The advertisement on autism was the saddest display of a lack of evidence, rumors, recycling of old myths, ugly advice, pure and simple lies and dangerous advice that I have ever seen by anyone in the world by claiming to know anything about science,” said Arthur Caplan, the Division of New York School of Medicine School of Medicine. “What was said was not only not taken care of and wrong, but for the professional fault in the management of pregnancy and the protection of fetal life.”

Watch: Health experts respond to Trump complaints binding autism to acetaminophen

Before the autism event, Trump had suggested that his administration had discovered new medical links that would considerably explain why his rates had increased. But his preparation did not include learning to pronounce the acetaminophen, which stumbled it.

“ASEDO … Well, let's see how we say that. Acid Em … Menophin”, Trump stammered before continuing, “acetaminophen? Is it okay?”

Trump also insisted that there was “no inconvenience” to the Americans who take into account his advice “other than a mother will have, as I say, finish a little” and avoid tylenol for pain during pregnancy.

“Everything I said, there is no inconvenience to do so,” said Trump. “It cannot be good.” However, fever not treated during pregnancy, especially the first trimester, increase the risk of false layers, premature births and other problems, according to the Society for Materal-Fetal Medicine.

The president tried to trigger such criticism by blaming pharmaceutical companies and “perhaps doctors” for deleting critical medical information before. He said his statements were based on “the information we have”.

“I do them in front and make them strong,” said Trump. “And I make them strongly.”

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-again-dispenses-unproven-medical-advice-reminiscent-of-his-covid-claims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos