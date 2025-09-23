



Trump's position on Ukraine is " great change '', says Zelensky Learn more US President Donald Trump seemed to reverse his position in the territory that Ukraine has lost against Russia, saying kyiv can reconquer everything. He wrote on social networks: I think that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is able to fight and regain all of Ukraine in its original form. Over time, the patience and financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders of the place where this war started, is an option. So far, he has called on Ukraine to make concessions. Trump wrote the position shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. In his speech, the American president has targeted Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his bad leadership and has published a new threat of powerful prices in Moscow. He said that the Russian War in Ukraine made them look like it because it was supposed to be a short skirmish. Danish Prime Minister Put Frederiksen said that she could not exclude Russian participation after the closure of Copenhagen airport due to drone observations on Monday evening. Watch: Ukraine Braces for a new test while Russia goes by car to grab the Donetsks fortress belt Ukraine Braces for a new test while Russia goes by car to grab the Donetsks fortress belt Alex CroftSeptember 24, 2025 00:00 Zelensky says Trump could help change China's support for Russia's invasion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he thought Donald Trump could help change the position of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Russian War in Ukraine. He added that he had been surprised by previous comments in which the American president said that he thought that Ukraine could take over all his land occupied by Russia. Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 23:49 Cooper says the United Kingdom is ready to act after Trump told NATO to bring down Russian planes Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said the United Kingdom was ready to act after Donald Trump urged NATO countries to shoot Russian intruders. Ms. Cooper criticized Moscow for her provocative and reckless violations of NATO airspace in recent weeks during a speech to the United Nations. It came then that Trump said that Ukraine can win back all the territories he has lost against Russia a radical change compared to his previous call to kyiv to make concessions. Ms Cooper said on Tuesday at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council: Ukraine security is our security, and we all depend on the maintenance of the United Nations Charter. Russia's actions seek to undermine democracy, secure conflicts and spread instability far beyond the borders of Europe. In recent weeks, we have seen provocative and reckless violations of NATO airspace in Estonia, Poland and Romania, against which NATO is firm, and we will be ready to act. NATO said that it would respond to Russian air incursions with military and non -military tools. Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 23:09 Zelensky: Trump changes the game in the Ukrainian conflict Zelensky: Trump changes the game in the Ukrainian conflict Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 23:08: Why is a functional rail network so important for Ukraine? While the country faces Night Russian air attacks, the rail network has become a crucial replacement for air transport since Vladimir Putin ordered a large -scale invasion in February 2022. The rail network was a rescue buoy for those who move to Ukraine and outside the country, after the landing of all civilian flights. World leaders and politicians arrived in Ukraine in wartime by train by train, notably former American president Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The popular dormant cars of the railway company are considered a reliable way to travel during the night and arrive early in the morning in the cities several hundred kilometers. But the recent intensification of Russian attacks has increased delays for passengers of several hours. The railroad is also crucial to transporting military equipment and commercial cargoes, although the latter's volumes have dropped considerably in wartime. Alex CroftSeptember 23, 2025 23:01 Trump's position on Ukraine is “ great change '', says Zelensky Trump's position on Ukraine is “ great change '', says Zelensky Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 22:34 The United Kingdom lacks will and leadership to do more to help Ukraine, explains Boris Johnson Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom and its allies did not have the will and leadership and the feeling of emergency to do more to help Ukraine. Speaking when opening an exhibition entitled Indomitable Ukraine on Tuesday evening, the former Prime Minister said that the United Kingdom was still worried about the consequences of his support. He asked why frozen Russian assets are still not used to finance the war effort, why the United Kingdom still buys uranium in Russia, why it did not sanction the Russian energy company Rosneft and why it did not impose secondary sanctions on those who still buy hydrocarbons from Russia. Mr. Johnson said: I'll tell you why. This is because it was always worried about the consequences, and because we always fundamentally miss the will and leadership and the feeling of emergency to do so. When you consider the immensity of their sacrifice (Ukrainians), there is absolutely no excuse for our continuous vacillation. The Ukrainians, my friends, will win. Ukraine will win. It is a war for independence. They are fighting for their land, they fight for their condition. It is a war of independence, and in the end, the wars of independence end only a way, but it will end everything if we finally discover the collective will and the courage that we must give to the Ukrainians what they need. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during the launch of the “Indomitable Ukraine” exhibition at the Vinyl factory in London ( James Manning / Pa Wire )) Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 22:04 Ukrainian rail network surviving in the middle of a strong wave of Russian attacks Russia has sparked a massive wave of attacks on Ukraine railways since summer using long -range drones, but the rail network is for the moment, said the head of the State Railway Company Reuters press agency. “Their first objective is to sow panic among the passengers, their second objective is to hit the global economy,” said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi in an interview held in rail transport at kyiv central station. He did not seem to have a particular accent on targeting military cargo. “These are in substance in substance, civil infrastructure,” he said. Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraines State Railway Company, employs 170,000 people and was the target of Russian attacks since the large -scale invasion began in February 2022, but the attacks intensified, causing regular delays. Mr. Pertsovskyi said the railroad was recovering at all times. Immediate disruption of trains after an attack generally lasts six to 12 hours and electric locomotives are moved to diesel while the power supply is restored. “It's a marathon … they hit us, we get back,” he said. “They hit us, we get back.” ( Reuters )) Alex CroftSeptember 23, 2025 22:00:00 Zelensky says that Trump's latest comments report the “big change” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Donald Trumps' latest comments seeming to support Kievs to recover the entire continent of the Russian occupation as a big change. Talk to News After a meeting with Trump, Zelensky referred to the last article on the social of Truth Social, saying that this Trump post is a big change. He added that although the details of the additional security guarantees remain vague, it was good that we work on certain types and certain types of drones and certain types of weapons we need for safety guarantees. Earlier, he told the United Nations Security Council that he and Trump explained how to finally bring peace and we discussed some good ideas and I hope they will work. He added: We expect America to push Russia towards peace. Moscow fears America and always pays attention to it. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, speaks during a press briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York ( AFP via Getty Images )) Tom WatlingSeptember 23, 2025 21:59 Moscow claims to control the village in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine Reuters The press agency reports that Moscow has claimed another Ukraine village Eastern Donetsk. The Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces had captured the little colony of Pereizne, according to the Russian news agency Ria. Although The independent Impossible to verify the report independently, the Ukrainian online battlefield card making Deepstate authority shows that the Russian forces are very close to seizing the village. Alex CroftSeptember 23, 2025 21:02

