



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at a jubilant celebration in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang autonomous region on Tuesday, which is part of a trip to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the regional foundation. The Video of State TV showed dozens of dancing celebrants and stirred to flowers on the tarmac of the airport while XI landed. State media reports indicate that he met representatives of ethnic groups and expressed the hope that everyone would unite his strength and would go ahead to build a beautiful Xinjiang. The friendly table contrasts strongly with generalized allegations of abuse against the ethnic Xinjiang ethnic carried by Beijing. In 2021, the American State Department Genocide labeled what he called a systematic attempt To destroy Uighours by the state of the Chinese party. He alleged that the Chinese Communist Party had arbitrarily imprisoned More than a million civilians have created a regime of forced torture and sterilization considerably reduces the freedoms of speech, religion and movement among Uighurs. In June, a human rights group reported that the main producers of Chinese minerals used Forced Labor programs supported by the State To meet growing demand. RFA teams Earlier this year reported Increase in online censorship in the Xinjiang regionBased on the restrictions already tight on digital expression across China. Earlier this month, the American House of Representatives After the latest version of a bipartite bill which would order the State Department to supervise policies in order to protect human rights duties and preserve the Uighur language and customs. The measure awaits the consideration of the American Senate.

