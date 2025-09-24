The 7th President of the RI, Ir Joko Widodo, was elected member of the New Economy Bloomberg Advisory Council





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo with the wife of Iriana Jokowi. Jakarta, S24 – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo was officially appointed member of the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council. This appointment was officially announced by Bloomberg New Economy last April on its official website. The Council was led by two well-known world personalities, namely Gina Raimondo, former Minister of Trade in the United States and Mario Draghi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former president of the European Central Bank. The presence of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo in this council reflects the recognition of his contribution in the economic development of Indonesia and his active role in the global arena. In addition to the 7th president of RI Jokowi, other members of the World Advisory Council consist of influential leaders in the fields of government, business, technology and finance, in particular: 1. Marc Rowan, co-founder and CEO Apollo Global Management 2. Gita Gopinath, assistant director of the first implementation of the IMF 3. Ravi Menon, Ambassador of Singapore for climate action 4. Suresh Prabhu, former Minister of Commerce and Industry of India 5. Naubar Afeyan, co-founder of Moderna and PDG Pioneer flagship 6. Charles Phillips, co-founder and grateful director partner 7. Kai-fu lee, CEO 01.ai dan President of Sinovation Ventures 8. Jorge Paulo Lemann, president of the Lemann Foundation 9. Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and CIO Soros Fund Management 10. Strive Gaut, president and founder Econet 11 12. Josephine Wapakabulo, founder and director general Tig Africa 13. Steven Rattner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Willett Advisors LLC 14. Jing Qian, co-founder of the China Analysis Center, Asia Society Policy Institute “I am honored to direct the advisory council of New Economy Bloomberg and to support the mission of Mike Bloomberg to encourage a deeper dialogue among the world leaders. In the midst of a world that faces a period of geopolitical uncertainty, rapid technological progress and the climate crisis that get worse, the search for a meeting point and the construction of world well-being becomes more and more and more and more Raimond. The founders of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, Mike Bloomberg, said that Raimondo and Draghi had provided a strategic experience and the knowledge necessary to treat the current economic dynamics. “With so many forces working to reshape the global economy, the displacement of the change in trade and policy to the acceleration of climate change and progress in the intelligence of Bloomberg New Economy to be more important than before,” said Mike Bloomberg. Bloomberg New Economy's annual forum of Bloomberg will be held in Singapore from November 19 to 21, 2025, with the main theme, “prosper in the era of extremes”. This forum will present a plenary session, a group discussion and transversal networking opportunities. The founding partners of the 2025 Forum include invision, HSBC and Tata Sons, with PWC as a presentation partner and Singapore as a hostry host partner. Founded in 2018, Bloomberg New Economy is a global community that brings together multinational CEOs, civil servants, innovators and financial leaders. Thanks to strategic forums organized in various world cities, including Singapore, Beijing, Panama City, Dublin, Marrakech and thus the new Paulo-Bloberg economy have become a collaborative place to mobilize capital and create joint solutions for global challenges. (S24 / Red).

