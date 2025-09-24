Prime Minister Modi rents leadership Rajat Sharmas while he takes over the management as president of the NBDA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulations to the president of television and editor -in -chief of India, Rajat Sharma, to have been re -elected president of the news broadchers and the digital association (NBDA).

In a letter addressed to Sharma, the Prime Minister praised his contribution several decades to journalism and expressed his confidence in his leadership at a time when the media landscape undergoes a rapid transformation.

“The association will benefit from your journalism experience of several decades, from your in -depth understanding of the various subjects and your credibility. Your advice will be particularly effective in the media and digital world, undergoing modern transformation,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi also declared that he was convinced that under the direction of Sharma, the NBDA would increase the standards of journalism to “new summits” while continuing to play a significant role in the interest of the company and the nation.

“Once again, I wish you all the best for this new term and your future efforts,” added the Prime Minister.

Sharma, who was re -elected president of the NBDA, continues to direct the greatest body of private news broadchers and digital media players.

The New Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) re-elected Rajat Sharma as president for the mandate 2025-2026 at its meeting of the board of directors held on September 19, 2025.

The MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, was appointed vice-president, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, President and Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India, has been appointed honorary treasurer.