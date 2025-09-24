



Mark Schlabachsep 23, 2025, 11:35 a.m.

Closesenior College Football Writer author of seven books on university football graduated from the University of Georgia

Farmingdale, NY – President Donald Trump should not arrive at Bethpage Black for the opening day of the Ryder Cup until later Friday, a hope of the decision -making organizers will eliminate long security delays that tormented the United States tennis final in New York at the start of the month.

Trump saw Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets of the Rolex suite inside the Arthur Ashe stadium on September 7. With additional security in place, the start time of the match was delayed by 37 minutes. Thousands of fans were still in safety to enter the arena at the start of the match.

The PGA of America hopes to obtain final clarifications on the plans of the White House Trump in the coming 24 hours, a spokesperson told ESPN.

Derek Sprague, Pga of America, previously confirmed that the director invited Trump to the Ryder Cup “a few weeks ago”.

Publisher's choice

2 linked

Friday, the first match of the opening session of the fourths (alternative shooting) is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. HE. A four -ball (best ball) session of four matches should start at 12:25 p.m..

Golfer No. 1 in the world Scottie Scheffler told journalists on Tuesday that Trump was not to talk to the American team before the start of the Ryder Cup on Trump.

“The president is a bit funny,” said Scheffler. “He likes golf game. He likes to support golfers, and I receive a call or a text of him sometimes after victories. He just likes golf game, and he is one of those guys when you are around him, he does such a good job to trust everyone around him.

“I don't think he intends to address us as a team, but I'm sure if things go well, we will hear from him this week.”

Trump's organization has several golf courses around the world, so it is not surprising that he attended the first Ryder Cup to take place in the New York region.

“I am deeply honored that the President of the United States comes to support our team at the Ryder Cup,” said the captain of the American team Keegan Bradley. “I think that whenever you can be with a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him for having done it for us.”

Bradley said Trump could be held at the first tee once he has arrived in black.

“I really look forward to what this first tee will look like with the president on the tee,” said Bradley. “I think that this first Bethpage tee will be a sporting event to remember in any sport, then you add the President of the United States to be held there, I really think it will be something that everyone will remember forever.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/46355858/trump-expected-arrive-bethpage-later-friday-ryder-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos