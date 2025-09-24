Friends from overseas BJP, Worldwide Parikh media and the community celebrate the birthday of PM Modi in the New Jersey

– ADVERTISEMENT –

On Saturday September 20, 2025, the overseas friends of Bharatiya Janata, Parikh Worldwide Media and members of the diaspora community organized a celebration of the Indian Prime Minister Naretra Modis 75th Birthday at the ITV Gold studios in Edison, NJ. Modis Birthday fell on September 17. The rally brought together community leaders, volunteers and sympathizers from all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Several leaders who approached the rally, said the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Modi to develop the India economy and relieve disadvantaged. A video showing Modis's achievements in the past 11 years, has been shown during the celebration. And a cake was cut by the leaders of the event and shared with those present. Slogans have been shown praising Modi and India. Food donations have also been collected for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ). The program also commemorated Telangana Liberation Day, which fell on September 17, marking the historical integration of the Hyderabad State in 1948 in the Indian Union under the direction of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels.

Gunjan Mishra, volunteer and master of ceremonies of the evening, welcomed the participants, expressing his gratitude to everyone for having joined the weekend. Kalpana Shukla and Vilas Reddy Jambu sang the patriotic song, Vande Mataram.

The main speakers of the event were the honor speaker Dr. Sudhir Parikh, president of Parikh Worldwide Media, Adapa Prasad, president of the OFBJP-USA who came from Washington, DC, Krishna Reddy, former president of OFBJP-USA, and the leaders of the Telangana section of Ofbjp USA, among others.

Today is a great day to celebrate the beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all like him and most of us know him personally, said Dr. Parikh. I had the privilege of knowing him since he was secretary general of the BJP in the late 1990s when he came with former Prime Minister Atal JI and Advaniji at meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. Dr. Parikh recalled how the community had held public office for the PM of the Behari Vajpayee era.

Narendra Bhai Ji was very helpful and very good advisor, said Dr. Parikh. All supporters already know what Modi has done for India since he was elected in 2014, said Dr. Parikh. He wants to make India a developed country by 2047 such as Europe or America. And since it was elected, India has become the 4th The greatest economy in the world, he noted. Dr. Parikh said that it was Modi who encouraged him to launch a television channel to broadcast the culture and Indian news in America, which ultimately became ITV Gold. Today, the channel broadcasts Doordarshan News Daily in the United States

Adapa Prasad, in a long speech, described Modi as an invaluable jewel (Anmol Ratan), attributing aspirations of India leaders since independence in 1947, in reality today. He already has a vision until 2047. But how many people know that he has a vision of India for the next 500 years? Said Prasad.

Adapa said that Modi worked meticulously to make changes. What he has accomplished in all areas, it will take a whole day to list.

Addressing ITV Gold, Dr. Parikh said that the celebration was on behalf of the Indian diaspora which wanted Moda a very happy and healthy life.

Deepti Jain of the OfBJP, wanted Moda a long and healthy life, and thanked Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Dr. Sudha Parikh for organizing the event. Narendrabhai is like my older brother. I remember when he came to my house. May God give him courage and force and many years to live, said Jain.

Suresh Patel, president of the Federation of Associations of Indian Elderly people in North America, Fisana, wanted Moda a happy and healthy life, as is Rajan Singhal of his alliance, Dr. Sudha Parikh and others.

Kalpana Shukla of Ofbjp, spoke to ITV Gold de Modi, every day, he offers a new initiative just when we think he has done enough, he comes with something new – that nobody thought, but who is for the improvement of people.

Krishna Reddy noted about Modi, he transformed the country he has attenuated poverty for millions and millions of people. And he changed the infrastructure enormously. Now it's a new India, a brand new India.

Charan Singh of the OFBJP, said, we have seen how many achievements have been made, including for girls, farmers, soldiers. India is ahead of its economic power and its defense power.

The event ended with Anita Chadha singing a birthday song wishing the PM Modi.