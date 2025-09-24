



However, another statue of Donald Trump appeared in Washington, DC, the latter featuring the dancing president with Jeffrey Epstein, the condemned sex offender whose ties with Trump have been controlled by people apparently all parts of the political spectrum.

Sculpted with wood, foam and resin, the work was created by the same artists behind several other statues linked to Trump who appeared near the Capitol, including one resembling a golden television with an eagle at the top. It comes with three plates, one of which reads

Entitled the secret handshake, the statue of Trump and Epstein is designed to look like a monument and presents the two smiling men as they hold their hands and turn. The artists who produced the work refused to identify with Artnews, only asking to collectively be called the secret handshake.

“We love the idea that September is unofficially called the month of friendship,” said a representative for the artists behind the play, speaking under the pseudonym Patrick. “We estimated that Trump had a lot of friends throughout his life. One of his friends was Jeffrey Epstein, so we wanted to celebrate this with a statue of what this friendship could feel.”

Asked about the meaning of the room, the representative said: “There is a lot of tumult on the left and right to publish Epstein files. We have nothing to do with that. The information on their link that is public say a lot.”

The statue measures 12 feet high and is delivered with a plate that quotes the birthday message that Trump would have written to Epstein. In a form of a naked female body, the typed text reads, in part, “a friend is a wonderful thing. Happy birthday – and maybe another wonderful secret.” Under these words appear the signature of Trump.

Trump denied having written the message to Epstein, despite the New York Times noting close similarities between Trump's signature and the one who appears at the end of the note. Trump continued the Times during his reports on Epstein's message, although the action was rejected shortly after his deposit. The White House said that Trump “had not drawn this photo, and he did not sign it.”

The artists' representative said: “These two people had an affinity for each other, and they also apparently had an affinity to abuse women in different ways.

When asked if the work was intended to look like a monument, the representative said: “What could be more monumental than Donald Trump?”

The secret handshake arrived the week after another statue representing Trump. This statue featured the president holding a bitcoin and was mounted by a group of cryptographic investors who hoped “to trigger a conversation on the future of the currency issued by the government”.

Although the Bitcoin statue also measures 12 feet high and also resembles a monument, the manufacturers of the secret handshake denied having something to do with this work.

