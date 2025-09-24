Video: Xi Jinping Visit the Xinjiang Autonomous Uighur Region

Most RFA

1.

A Chinese international student and activist disappears during a return trip

2.

Thai security forces face Cambodian demonstrators on the disputed border

3.

Chinese and Philippins ships collided at the southern China Sea

4.

China to suppress hostile and dark online content

5.

Hong Kong to accelerate the mega-project near the border