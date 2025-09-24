



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used his address on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly to again raise the question of cashmere, urging dialogue between India and Pakistan in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. He also launched a scathing attack on Israel's actions in Gaza. “We are satisfied with the ceasefire made following tensions last April between Pakistan and India, which had turned into conflict. The question of cashmere should be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions, for the best leaders of our sisters. #WATCH | New York | During the 80th session of the Unga, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said: “… We are satisfied with the ceasefire made following tensions last April between Pakistan and India, which had turned into conflict … The question of cashmere should be pic.twitter.com/yqwx3l5x1c Years (@ani) September 23, 2025 He reiterated the longtime position of Ankara, declaring: “We recommend resolving the question of cashmere via a dialogue based on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of our cashmiri brothers and sisters.” India has repeatedly rejected such declarations, insisting that Jammu-et-Cachemire is an internal affair and urging Turkey to respect its sovereignty. Earlier this year, New Delhi had rejected Erdogan's similar remarks after his visit to Islamabad, where he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Erdogan has always highlighted the cashmere in his annual Unga speeches since 2019, often framing Turkey's position as solidarity with Pakistan. But the most sharp words of the Turkish chief in the United Nations podium went to Israel and his allies. Convicing the current offensive of Israel to Gaza, he described it as “a profession, an expulsion, an exile, a genocide and a destruction of life”. “A genocide continues in Gaza, even if we meet here innocent people die,” said Erdogan, adding: “Today, it is day to stand by the Palestinians oppressed in the name of humanity. While your people reacts against barbarism in Gaza, have the courage to follow.” He called countries that have not yet recognized a Palestinian state “to act without delay”, thanking those who have already done so. Erdogan has also criticized Israeli strikes in Syria, Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and even Qatar, where he said that an attack on Hamas management “has not achieved its objectives.” The Turkish President underlined the human cost of the Gaza conflict, saying: “For 23 months, Israel killed a child every hour in Gaza. These are not figures, but innocent. ” – ends Posted by: Aashish Vashistha Posted on: Sept. 24, 2025

