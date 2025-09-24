They said after Jokowi, expressed prabowo-gibran 2 periods

Jakarta – RI 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that he had indeed ordered his volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods. Suddenly, the declaration received various reactions from various parties. This was revealed by Jokowi when he was asked for the Volunteer Bara JP report received a management to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods. Scroll to continue with content “From the start, I transmitted to all the volunteers for that (by supporting Prabowo-Gibran for two periods),” said Jokowi, reported Detikjateng, Friday (19/09/2025). Jokowi reiterated that he had ordered volunteers to support the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods. “Yes, since what I ordered like this to support the government of President Prabowo-Gibran for two periods,” he said.

Mrs. The president of the Indonesian Parliament who is also the president of the DPP PDI-P, Puan Maharani, responded to the Jokowi declaration which asked volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran has served two periods. Puan said the next electoral event was still far away. “Let us work together in the construction of the nation and the State, with mutual cooperation. The elections are still far away,” Puan told the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (23/09/2025). Puan View the most important thing right now is to work together in the construction of the nation. According to him, it is necessary to cooperate with all the parties to achieve it. “The important thing is therefore how we work together, to build the nation and the state,” he said. Democratic said The Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Democratic Party, Herman Khaeron, also responded to Jokowi's statement. Herman said the Democrats had not yet spoken of the appointment. “The Democrats are seriously and seriously seeking to succeed the government's government program of President Prabowo. Democratic executives both in the executive and legislative objective so that this government is successful and that the public feels this success so that so far, he has not talked to the presidential candidate,” Kara Herman Khaeron told journalists on Tuesday (23/09/205). Herman Khaeron said the Central Leadership Council (DPP) Party was still doing an internal consolidation linked to the party structure. He put the future presidential and vice-presidential questions to the High Assembly of the Party. “The PD DPP is also consolidating internal to strengthen the structure of the party and linked to the appointment that we submit it entirely to the high party assembly,” he said.

PKB: Ojo Mir WAKEUM PKB Jazilul Fawaid also replied. Jazilul said that the declaration should not be delivered in a hurry or that Ojo was difficult. “Ojo is difficult. If it is not time to pray, do not first call prayer. Leave Pak Prabowo which is now active in a speech on the world scene, leave it first. Ojo is difficult,” Jazilul told the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (09/22/2025). Jazilul said the decision-making decision and vice-president depends on Prabowo. He said his party was perpendicular to President Prabowo. “Of course. We, PKB, will be perpendicular to Pak Prabowo,” said Jazilul. Jazilul then asked if he would be perpendicular to Gibran. Jazilul insisted that he would be perpendicular to Prabowo. “We are perpendicular to Pak Prabowo,” he added. Nasdem: Another long election Wattam Nasdem Saan Mustopa also responded to Jokowi's statement. Saan Cald if the election is still long. “Yes, it's still a long -standing election,” said Saan in the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (23/09/2025). According to Saan, you must currently focus on supporting Prabowo programs for the next 5 years. Saan also hopes that the current program can work smoothly and successfully. “We are only focusing on supporting how the Pak Prabowo program can work, success, smoothly, all priority programs can be carried out, can satisfy all hopes and desires of people,” he said. “We therefore focus on the support and achievement of all Pak Prabowo's priority programs and policies,” he added.

PKS Comments The president of the PKS DPP, Mardani Ali will, also responded to the management of Jokowi. PKS said the future of vice-president’s activities depends on Prabowo. “It is again advanced with Mas Gibran, it all depends on Pak Prabowo. Until now, political support for Pak Prabowo is very important,” Mardani told journalists on Monday (09/22/2025). Mardani said his party focused on supporting the current government program in Prabowo-Gibran. He said that the opportunity for two periods is very possible if current leadership is considered a success. “As Prabowo said, the objective of the current government. It is certainly important to the first period. Look live Detikpagi:





