



President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Ryder Cup on Friday afternoon, organizers Mark Schlabach said on Tuesday.

While the presence of Trumps with Bethpage Black this fall had long expected that PGA of America said that they had officially invited him to attend a number of weeks, and the White House confirmed that Monday's details of his travel plans had not been clear. But with Trump who should now arrive later on Friday, the organizers hope that there will be no long security delays which are often seen during sporting events to which he assists.

Trump attended the United States Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe stadium earlier this month, for example. This led to additional security and long delays for the fans, and the match itself was delayed by more than half an hour. There were several thousand empty seats when the match started because fans were still trying to get into the stadium.

We do not yet know where Trump will really watch the matches of the Ryder Cup, or how long it will stay on the long Island course. Scottie Scheffler, better ranked, said that he did not think there was a plan for Trump to address the American team in advance. PGA of America hopes to have lighter plans in the coming 24 hours.

I am deeply honored that the President of the United States comes to support our team at the Ryder Cup, American captain Keegan Bradley said on Tuesday. I think that whenever you can be around a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president there to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him to have done it for us.

European captain Luke Donald was also asked about the expected trip of the Trums.

I think that each time an exercise president wants to come to an event, it shows how large the Ryder Cup is, said Donald. You must see this as a mark of respect. President Trump is obviously a great golf supporter and he knows a lot of players this week and has already met them. I think you can see it as that, as a mark of respect, that an exercise president wants to support an event where he has a very busy schedule. Finding time for this shows something.

The Ryder Cup will start on Friday morning with a series of four quartets, or a work -study officer, matches from 7:10 a.m.. The afternoon session will then include four four-ball games or the best balls from 12:25 p.m..

