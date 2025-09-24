War briefing in Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Trump can change the position of Xi Jinpings on the Russian War | Ukraine





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he thought that American president Donald Trump could help change the position of Chinese chief Xi Jinpings on the Russian War in Ukraine. I think that President Trump can change the attitude of Xi Jinping to this war, because China, we do not think that China wants to finish this war, Zelenskyy told Fox News Special Report after meeting Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The United States has highlighted China and India as a contributors to the Ukraine Russian War because of its oil purchases in Moscow. Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council that China could put pressure on Russia to put an end to war in his country. China has not gone to the conflict, but kyiv has long complained that Beijing has provided Moscow items that can be used in his war against Ukraine and continues to buy Russian energy. If China really wanted this war to stop, it could force Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Poutines Russia is nothing. Donald Trump said he thought that Ukraine can regain all the lands it had lost since the Russian invasion of 2022 In one of the strongest statements of support he has given to Kyiv. The American president issued his optimistic evaluation by saying that Russia was in great economic difficulty in an article on Truth Social after meeting Ukrainian President Volodyr Zelenskyy, in New York. Russia has been fighting for three and a half years a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. This does not distinguish Russia, said Trump on Truth Social, adding that Putin and Russia were roughly economic troubles. Zelenskyy welcomed the big change over Russia. Russia is launching long -range drones in the airspace of NATO countries to investigate military alliances in the air defenses And looking for weaknesses, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday. He will try to find weak places in Europe, in NATO countries, he will try to do so, Zelensky said at a press conference at the United Nations. The Russian authorities have submitted civil prisoners in the Ukrainian regions which it occupies to a generalized and systematic tortureIncluding sexual violence, the United Nations said on Tuesday. A report from the United Nations Rights Office concluded that Russia had submitted Ukrainian civilian prisoners to coherent models of serious violations of international law since its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine The Ministry of Energy called for decisive international action to eliminate the occupation of the Russian forces of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantAfter all the external power lines were cut for the 10th time. Today’s incident proves once again that the Russian occupation is the main threat to the safe operation of the NPP of Zaporizhzhia, the ministry said in a statement.

