Jokowi has entered the ranks of the New Economy Bloomberg Advisory Council





The 7th President Joko Widodo now has a new activity before a year no longer conducts Indonesia. Jokowi was aligned as a member of the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Council. Jokowi is one of the 22 figures, the majority of professionals, as a new economy of Bloomberg Advisory Board. Another name is the former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former United States Minister Gina Raimondo, to the founder of LP Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg. In the official explanation of the Bloomberg New Economy page, the Advisory Council was trained by Bloomberg in April 2025. The objective is to provide comments on the challenges of the current global complex. “This advisory group has experience at the highest level of business, government and multilateral organizations, and their contribution will be very important to guide our efforts,” said the official declaration of the Bloomberg New Economy page. The community is also made up of heads of state, ministers, CEOs, investors, investors, innovators, activists. Here are a number of names from the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board: 1. Joko Widodo (Indonesian president 2014-2019 and 2019-2024)

2. Michael Bloomberg (founder of Bloomberg LP and former mayor of New York)

3. Mario Draghi (former Italian Prime Minister

4. Gina Raimondo (former American Minister of Commerce)

5. Gan Kim Yong (Vice-Prime Minister of Singapore)

6. Noubar Afeyan (Co-founder Moderna)

7. Dawn Fitzpatrick (CEO and CIO Soros Fund Management)

8. Gina Gopinath (Professor of Economics Harvard University)

9. Merit Janow (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

10.-Fine (CEO) 01,

11. Jorge Paulo Lemann (President of the Lemann Foundation)

12. Strive is left (president and founder Econet)

13. Ravi Menon (Singapore ambassador for climate change)

14. Takeshi Niinami (President and CEO of Mantan Suntory Holdings)

15. Eyal Ocer (President of Global)

16. Charles Phillips (general partner and co-founder recognizes)

17. Suresh Prabhu (former Minister of Commerce and Industry of India)

18. Jing Qian (Co-founder Center for China Analysis, Asia Society Policy Institute)

19. Steven Rattner (President and chief executive officer of Willett Advisors LLC)

20. Marc Rowan (Co-founder and CEO Apollo Global Management)

21. David Velez (co-founder and CEO Nubank)

22. Josephine WapakaBulo (founder and managing director Tig Africa) Bloomberg New Economy is an institution as well as a community that was founded in 2018 to respond to the potential change in economic power from West to East and developed countries in developing countries. They also organized an event to unite the government and private companies. The events that had taken place include Singapore, Beijing, Panama, Dublin, Marrakech, in Sao Paulo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/berita/internasional/68d274e006df6/jokowi-masuk-jajaran-dewan-penasihat-bloomberg-new-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos