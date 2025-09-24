



Roulth told the jurors that it was not in his “heart” to kill the presidential candidate of the time. Prosecutors said the only reason Roth contained a round in the rifle was precisely to shoot Trump.

Ryan Routh Trial, accused of having tried to murder Trump, video explanator

Ryan Routh is only the second American to be accused of having tried to kill a former president campaigning to return to the White House.

Strong pierce a few minutes after the jurors condemned him for trying to assassinate Donald Trump, Ryan Wesley Routh tried to stab in the neck with a pen.

The jury of five men and seven women ranked outside the courtroom on September 23 when Roth, not backed, caught a pen of an office and pushed it towards itself. The American marshals attacked the man of North Carolina and dragged her from the courtroom. As they did, her daughter, Sara, begged her father not to injure herself.

“Dad, I love you!” She shouted from the rear of the courtroom. “I'm going to get you out. He didn't hurt anyone!”

The bailiffs then returned Routh to the courtroom in handcuffs to complete the procedure. There was no visible blood on his white shirt. US District Judge Aileen Cannon ordered him to return to the court for conviction on December 18.

In addition to the attempted accusation of assassination, the jurors recognized Routh guilty of having attacked a federal officer, having a firearm in favor of a violent crime, having a firearm as a criminal and having a firearm with an erased serial number. The first accusation alone is sentenced to potential life.

The verdict concludes a trial of almost two weeks in which the prosecutors called for 38 witnesses to testify to what they described as a “serious” serious “plot to kill Trump. Roth called only three witnesses, including an expert in firearms and two long -standing knowledge who have described him as kind and not violent.

Although Roth refused to testify, prosecutors often used his own words to build their case against him. They have read extracts aloud from his private writings, his text messages and his research history on the Internet, all of which portrayed a determined man to prevent voters from choosing Trump to be president a second time.

“The will of the people is the only legitimate basis of the government,” said US deputy prosecutor John Shipley, citing Thomas Jefferson. “Not a man with a strange program and a firearm.”

Ryan Routh was found guilty of having tried to assassinate Donald Trump

Apart from the federal courthouse of Fort Pierce after Ryan Routh found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump when he was a candidate in 2024.

Roth with jurors: shooting Trump 'was never going to arrive'

What the prosecutors have described as a considerable assassination attempt, Roth suggested was nothing more than a peaceful demonstration.

“Having just a weapon in the presence of another is not an intention,” said Routh, who was represented in the case.

Often referring to himself in the third person, Routh said that the license plates he had stolen, the burner phones he used, the alias he created, the semi-automatic rifle he bought, the ball he has changed and the skin of the sniper he presented in the bushes of the Trump International Golf Club was not for nothing.

“It was never going to happen,” he said. “It was not in the heart of the accused.”

Routhi urged the jurors to find him not guilty of all the accusations, arguing that he was unable to pull the trigger and therefore never intended to kill Trump. He compared his cross-country trip to West Palm Beach, as well as the recognition he made and the steps he took to cover his traces, to a man in love who appears at the home of his best friend's woman but cannot be hit at the door.

“The individual could not press relaxation,” said Routh. “That's all.”

Prosecutors: “no reason to chamber” unless you go out

The prosecutors reminded the jurors during their own closing argument that neither the alleged incapability of Roth nor his decision to abandon the plan is a legal defense for an assassination attempt. Deputy American Prosecutor John Shipley argued that Routh was both capable and willing to press relaxation, but was thwarted by an American secret service agent who stumbled on his hiding place before Trump entered his line of view.

“There is no reason to chamber a turn unless you are going to shoot,” said the prosecutor.

The jurors deliberated for about two hours and 20 minutes before making their verdict. Subsequently, the daughter of Routh waited in the rain outside the Federal Palais de Justice de Fort Pierce so that her father left at the back of a car from the American marshals.

She chased the SUV as he walked away, screaming and crying: “I love you, dad! Dad, I love you!”

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public security and criminal justice at the Palm Beach Post. You can reach it at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/crime/2025/09/23/jury-returns-verdict-trial-of-ryan-routh-accused-of-plotting-to-assassinate-president-donald-trump/86306436007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

