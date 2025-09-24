Carney says he will meet the Chinese president “at the appropriate time” to talk about trade





Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that he was planning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jiningugas that the two nations were working on to establish a new stable commercial relationship when they sail in the changing policies of the United States. Carney made these remarks after which he described as a positive conversation with the highest rank from China, Prime Minister Li Qiang, in New York. “We have had a set of very constructive discussions which are based on previous telephone calls, which are based on exchanges between our commercial ministers. These discussions will deplete,” said Carney, addressing journalists after the United Nations General Assembly. “I will expect, at the right time, to meet President Xi Jinping but [also] Continuing this dialogue with the Prime Minister. “” Look | Carney on a potential meeting with XI: Carney says he had a very constructive discussion set '' with Chinese Prime Minister After a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Prime Minister Mark Carney said there was a range of opportunities to expand trade relations in Canada and China, including clean and conventional energy and agriculture, and that he had an “ open discussion '' with the Prime Minister on steel prices. Carney said there are opportunities to expand Canada and China's trade relations, especially clean and conventional energy and agriculture. He said he had also had an “open discussion” with Li on the steel prices and confirmed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand will soon be visited China “. Anand's office said it would also go to India. Canadian companies, analysts and lower level politicians have put pressure on Carney this year to improve the country's relations with China as part of the US President Donald Trump's commercial overhaul. In June, Carney described negotiations with China as “an absolute priority”. Carney at the meeting with Li Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press) There could be several opportunities for leaders to meet later this year, especially at the top of G20 leaders in November. Canada has had complex trade and diplomatic relations with China for decades. The two Hada Tit-For-Trawer War countries this year, which place 100% prices Chinese electric manufacturing vehicles Andchina retalled with similar samples Canola, pork and seafood meals and seafood . The federal government has worked on counter-tariffs on suppressed agricultural products while two countries have recently agreed to communicate between them more regularly. China is Canadasecond trading partnerAlthough there is an improvement room. Canada exported a value of $ 30 billion in products in China in 2024, which is only a fraction of the $ 500 billion shipped to the United States, and had a trade deficit with China exceeding $ 57 billion the same year. Carney was in New York this week to launch a trustworthy trading partner in ASA with links with all major markets in the world.

