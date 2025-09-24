Burnham has no hope (but no more Boris)

A Blairit, a brownite, a corbynitis and a starmerite go to a Manchester bar. What do you have, Andy? The bartender asks.

There is a good parris record declaring that an individual will never go to n ° 10, followed by this person who did it quickly: a record that Boris Johnson and Liz Truss both have the right to laugh. You can therefore happily ignore my chances of Andy Burnham by rejecting now. But I do it.

More reliably, I think, an online reader comments (under a new one on the conjectured ambitions of Burnhams) that the principle of Peter is likely to apply. This principle, stated in a book of the same name of Dr Laurence J Peter and Raymond Hull more than half a century ago, is that people tend be promoted to their level of incompetence. People continue to climb until they finally reach a level for which they are obviously poorly equipped.

Boris Johnson and Andy Burnham both revealed competent as mayors. I rest my case. And Nigel Farage promises to be another example.

A laugh in writing

My copy of this year Sir, the year in letters arrived. I love these annual anthologies of the best letters that landed in the lower right corner of our page of letters; And the sparkling little book is always next to my toilets. This year, I have three favorites. From Viv Mercer to Southport comes to his contribution to the correspondence on the last title of Times Wed Like to Read before we tow it. The VIV (she says) do not need to appear until it is good in its 99th year: scientists finally prove that red wine is the secret of longevity.

From Suzie Marwood to London comes the story of a tattooed young guy and a terrifying hood that saw her with a heavy suitcase and transported her for her to the ticket barrier. On what, depositing his luggage, he jumps over the barrier and disappeared from sight.

Responding to a correspondent who had sworn to vote for any politician determined to fill nests and shorten the waiting lists for general practitioners of general practitioners, Ian McCURDY of the Stortford bishops protests that these commitments are ten-any. The problem arises to find a candidate who will fulfill the commitment.

The state was in

Forget the cost, we have a moral duty to reduce public sector pensions, writes Tom McPhail in the Monday newspaper. Words of the public sector pensions trigger a kind of post-traumatic stress in me. Not because I have opinions set on the subject, but because in the two years before Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister (and I was responsible for treating his correspondence from the general public), I had to open tens of thousands of letters on this subject. I forget the standard answer they have all obtained, and I only remember the inflating resentment that private sector employees felt that they considered as relatively extravagant provision officials were entitled. This has become a real thorn in the side for the Labor government. In addition to the resentment of private tenants and owners felt towards the tenants of the council to house the subsidies, there was a bad smell of two nations in the wind.

I hope I will no longer head in this direction. Under the surface in Great Britain, there is a permanent vein of irritation felt by private half around half of the state of other citizens, from which only the NHS is exempt. When Labor governments are unpopular, the economy is struggling and people have to tighten their belts, this vein is (I believe) that it was tapped there. It would be a bad business.

Is Trump all there?

Thus, according to Donald Trump, autism is caused by pregnant women taking paracetamol. Put aside the cloudy nature of so many modern autism diagnoses, which is probably the cause of overvoltage in the condition cited by Trump. And blow a fuse if you wish, to the presidents, a deep irresponsibility in the start of this hare. But is it even our indignation? I wonder (as this notebook reflected before) if Trump, who will be 80 years old next year, is everything there? Joe Biden was 78 years old when he was sworn in. Men's spirits wander as they age. Trump may not yet be completely absent with the fairies, but and, yes, IM 76.