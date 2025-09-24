



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a resolution supported by the United Nations on cashmere, urging India and Pakistan to resolve the long -standing territorial dispute by dialogue.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (Unga), Erdogan said that the question of cashmere should be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions, for the best of our cashmere sisters and brothers, by dialogue, we hope.

What does Erdogan say about Indian-Pakistani tensions? Addressing the Assembly, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also referred to the recent climbing of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which cost the life of 26 men.

We are satisfied with the ceasefire carried out following tensions last April between Pakistan and India, which had turned into conflict, he said, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"In South Asia, we consider that the preservation of peace and stability to be of the utmost importance. We are satisfied with the ceasefire carried out following tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension that had transformed into conflict," said Erdogan in his speech during the general debate to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Why is Erdogans' declaration important? Recep Tayyip Erdogans Notes highlights the diplomatic interests in the question of cashmere, a historical flash point between India and Pakistan. While his speech has focused on an unused resolution, Erdogan has already been accused of having supported Pakistan during the conflict, including public approval of the Pakistan position, calling a brother nation, and would have provided Bayraktar TB2 drones and Yiha and military agents to help Pakistan.

The reports suggest that two Turkish agents were killed during the operations managed by Pakistan, intensifying the controversy surrounding the participation of turkeys during the recent Indian-Pakistani conflict.

These allegations, associated with the Turkish president, the public position of the Turkish president, sparked a boycott movement in India targeting Turkish property and tourism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan controlled territories, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which left 26 dead. The strikes sparked four days of intense clashes which ended with an understanding after a telephone conversation between the DGMO of the two countries on the stop of military actions on May 10.

