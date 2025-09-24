XI urges concerted efforts to better build a beautiful Xinjiang





08:14, September 24, 2025 Xinhua )) Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo while meeting representatives of all ethnic groups and all horizons in the northwest of the capital of Xinjiang Uygur, in Urumqi, the regional capital, September 23, 2025. (Xinhua / Yan Yan), September 23. 2025. (Xinhua / Yan Yan) Urumqi, September 23 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the concerted efforts on Tuesday to better build a beautiful Xinjiang in the Chinese modernization process, when he met representatives of all ethnic groups and from all horizons in the autonomous region of Xinjang Uygur in north -western China. XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission (CMC), arrived in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, earlier during the day to attend activities marking the 70th anniversary of the region. On behalf of the CPC central committee, he gave sincere greetings and sincere wishes to the people of all ethnic groups in the Xinjiang. XI also organized separate meetings with local officials, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps managers, executives who come to work in Xinjiang in other parts of the country, legal workers, police and patriotic members of religious circles, among others. XI also met with military officers classified colonels and superior, as well as basic models and civil staff of troops stationed in Urumqi. He has transmitted cordial greetings to all Xinjiang soldiers on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC. 