Jokowi entered the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Council, what was the impact on Indonesia?





Balpos.com Balikpapan – Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again carved achievements in the international arena. He was officially appointed member Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory BoardThe prestigious forum founded by the famous businessman Michael Rubens Bloomberg in 2018. Bloomberg New Economy is a world dialogue container that focuses on moving the economic power from West to East and the dynamics of globalization and digitization. This forum combines heads of state, senior officials, multinational CEOs, investors, academics, innovators, with members who now reach more than 1,500 people. In its official announcement last April, Bloomberg New Economy said that the World Advisory Council was led by the former US Minister of Commerce Gina Raimondo as well as the former Italian Prime Minister as well as the former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi. In addition to Jokowi, the advisory ranks are also filled with the big names in the world, in particular: Marc Rowan (co-founder and CEO Apollo Global Management)

Jorge Paulo Lemann (President of the Lemann Foundation)

Dawn Fitzpatrick (CEO and CIO Soros Fund Management)

Strive is linked (President and founder ECONET)

Joséphine of a Babine (co-founder and CEO Nubank)

David Vélez (founder and managing director Tig Africa)

Steven Rattner (President and CEO of Willett Advisors LLC)

Jing Qian (Co-founder of the China Analysis Center, Asian Community Policy Institute) Gina Raimondo said that the presence of the advisory council was very important in the midst of geopolitical uncertainty, the climate crisis and technological advances. While Mike Bloomberg stressed that the mission of this forum is increasingly relevant to deal with global challenges, ranging from climate change to the development of artificial intelligence. The Bloomberg New Economy 2025 forum should take place in Singapore on November 19 to 21 with the main theme “Prosper in the era of extremes”. The event will present a plenary session, a group discussion, global networking opportunities. The founder of this year forums included invision, HSBC and Tata Sons, while PwC became Penjii's partner, and Singapore returned to become the host country. (Yud)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balpos.com/nasional/1796613483/jokowi-masuk-dewan-penasihat-bloomberg-new-economy-apa-dampaknya-bagi-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos