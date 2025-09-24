



The world laughed at Donald Trump.

Seven years ago, Trump was only a few sorrows in his annual speech by the United Nations General Assembly, when most of the 193 countries represented began to go unleashed then pure and simple. A visibly surprised Trump had boasted of the successes of his administrations; He had long said that other nations made fun of his presidential predecessors, and now it happened to him. Trump then minimically minimized the moment. But the aid at the time told us that it was bubbling.

No one takes it lightly now.

Trump returned to the United Nations Rostre for the first time since he recovered the White House. The moment has stressed how much his relationship with the world has changed radically. Trump carried out a campaign to upset the world order that the United States built after the Second World War. He folded foreign leaders to his will while antagonizing the allies by thinking about a return to an era of American imperialism, when the United States could simply grasp the territory he wanted. He and his advisers launched trade wars and have lined up on movements that eroded democracies and supported growing authorities.

In his winding speech and filled with grievances today, Trump has depreciated the threat of climate change, warned excessive immigration and praised his role as global peaceful even if the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have increased in recent months. He made fun of the United Nations and the United Nations, describing something of a Trump doctrine which prioritizes the sovereignty of individual nations and a transactional approach which only rewards nations which can do something for the United States for him personally.

During the campaign, they had a hat, the best -selling hat: Trump was right on everything. And I'm not saying that in a braggadocios, but it's true, he said. I was right about everything.

Trump: I run the country and the world

Trump, in some ways, has removed the United States from the world. He weakened the links with traditionally close allies, deriving globalism and reduced the soft power by reducing everything, from foreign aid to the media funded by the government abroad. Since his return to his duties, Trump has announced the release of the Americas of the United Nations World Health Agency, its Human Rights Council and its cultural organization. It has also reduced funding for a wide range of United Nations activities, including food assistance and refugee and children aid. Following this major reduction in its largest funder, the UN obtained funding for only a fifth of this year, a budget required for humanitarian activities, said this month.

Matthew Kroenig, Vice-President of the Atlantic Council, told us that Trumps' approach reflected a consensus of the Republican Party according to which global institutions like the UN have long been broken, allowing Russia the power to thwart the measures of the Security Council on Ukraine or to allow decades of resolutions of the general assembly criticized towards the American allé Israel.

Although Trump has always been wary of the United Nations and other global governance organizations, his approach was tempered during his first mandate by staff who hoped to exercise American leadership in a more traditional way. In his 2018 speech, Trump stressed his commitment not only to defend American interests, but also to defend the world. In his second mandate, Trump is first of all in America shamelessly, letting the Allies rush to redirect their global plans as he faces a more Lone-Chien approach. Not only are the United States no longer the only superpower of worlds; It is less interested in bringing the world to the pursuit of its priorities.

This is visible in the decision of Canada, France, Great Britain and other nearby allies to move forward with the recognition of a Palestinian State, leaving America and Israel more and more isolated. Trump again warned of recognition today, suggesting that it rewards Hamas for its terrorist attack on October 7, 2023. But he also smoked in private that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to widen the war.

European nations, on the other hand, are trying to provide security and guarantees to Ukraine to compensate for the unpredictability of the future American support. And other reorganizations are also underway. Richard Gowan, a UN expert from the International Crisis group, told us that other nations were going ahead without Washington on issues such as the environment and pandemic preparation. (This strategy will not work on security issues, where Washington remains the sine qua non.)

There was an assumption that Trump was an aberration and that the next president would return and reset the clock, said Gowan. This is no longer the case. People take it much more seriously this time.

Rather than an international cooperation forum, the United Nations has become another arena for global competition. The goal is to defend the American sight muste and repel the bad guys, Kroenig told us the approach of Trumps. (Although Trump at a post-spare meeting with UN secretary general Antnio Guterres said he was behind the organization 100%, the assistants told us that he thought that the organization was thoughtless and easily ignored.)

George Packer: Trump's World Order

Trumps Talfing Strategy for the Ukraine Conflict took another tour today when, following a meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, he posted on social networks his conviction that kyiv could possibly resume a large part of his territory from Russia, given the economic problems of Moscow. It was perhaps prevailing on most pro-Ukraine statements that you are previously largely postponed to Russia in the conflict and this comes only weeks after he insisted that kyiv should abandon the territory. But Trump has always pointed out that the main support should come from the European Union and NATO: although the United States would continue to sell weapons to NATO, that would not increase its aid to Ukraine, and he has made no mention of cease-fire talks.

While Trump was talking, he kept mentioning peace. Pushed by his desire to win a Nobel Peace Prize, the president has invested a lot this year in the peace agreements to negotiate. He repeated his complaint today at the end of seven wars, although some of the affected countries dispute his involvement. He also warned European allies that they had to stop buying Russian energy before he derived his promise to sanction Moscow on his invasion of Ukraine. Many in Europe see this challenge as a non-starter; EU countries respectful of Russia such as Hungary and Slovakia have refused to stop doing business with Moscow, like Turkey, a key member of NATO. Some diplomats have the impression that Trump knows that it will go nowhere but will always use their non-compliance as an excuse for, once again, back up against Vladimir Putin.

Trumps New Tack also means that spreading American allies are rethinking their economic and security dependence on the United States and find new partners on climate change and other priorities. Trump said today that the concept of carbon footprint is a hoax, and that climate change is the greatest stupid work to which has ever arrived in the world. (China could possibly fill the void on the question, including in the development of renewable energy.) Although no nation can afford to move away from the Americas, foreign political and economic leaders should wake Trump to obtain the best possible matter on prices, presidents of threats of violation of allies represent a moment before and after countries like Canada and Panama. Trump also boasted of his recent military strikes against boats which, according to him, were led by venezuelan drug traffickers, saying, there are too many boats traveling on the seas by Venezuela.

The rapid global reorganization has left unstable allies. This is not a transition, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said yesterday at a Council on Foreign Relations event. It is a break.

While Trump was introduced into the famous Salle of the Assembly of Turtle Bay today, his colleagues in the world leaders have applauded. They then took his insults, seated the face of stone when Trump said not only his greatness, but their countries go to hell. And it was only when Trump teased them about a burst and a broken escalator that they grove. They laughed with Trump, not him.

