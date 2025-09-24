List of 22 members of the Bloomberg New Economy 2025 Bloomberg Advisory Council, there is Jokowi





Biennis.com, The 7th president of Jakarta-Indonesian Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was officially listed as a member of the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board announced in April 2025. Quoted on the official page Bloomberg New Economy, The Global Advisory Council has been trained to face the current challenges of the World Complex, by bringing together experienced personalities in the fields of government, business, multilateral organizations This council was led by Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP as well as a former mayor of New York. Some big names sitting with Jokowi in the forum such as Mario Draghi (former Prime Minister of Italy and president of the European Central Bank) and Gan Kim Yong (Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Singapore Industry). In fact, including the name Gina Raimondo (former Minister of the United States Trade), Naubar Afeyan (Co-founder Moderna) and Gita Gopinath (economist at Harvard University). The entry of Jokowi into the ranks of world advisers is considered to be a form of international recognition of his work for 10 years to direct Indonesia. Under its direction, Indonesia encourages the massive development of infrastructure, digital transformation and plays an active role in the question of climate and energy transition. Bloomberg said that the contribution of figures such as Jokowi would be important to develop strategic recommendations to deal with global challenges, ranging from climate change, economic inequalities, the development of artificial intelligence technology (AI). The following is a complete list of the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board 2025: Michael R. Bloomberg – Founder of Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies, former mayor of New York (President) Mario Draghi – former Prime Minister of Italy; Former president of the European Central Bank (co -president) Gan Kim Yong-Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade & Industry, Singapore (co-president) Gina Raimondo-Former Minister of Trade in the United States (co-president) Noubar Afeyan – Modern co -founder; CEO Pioneer flagship Dawn Fitzpatrick – Management of CEOs CEO and CIO Soros Gita Gopinath – Economy Professor Harvard University Merit Janow – Chairman of the Mastercard Board of Directors; Dean Emerita Columbia University Sipa Kai -fu lee – CEO 01.ai; President Sinovation Ventures Jorge Paulo Lemann – President of the Lemann Foundation Strive is left – President and founder ECONET Ravi Menon – Ambassador for climate action, Singapore government Takeshi Niinami – President and chief of the CEO of Mantan Eyal Orère – President of Global Charles Phillips – The general partner and the co -founder recognize Suresh Prabhu – Former Minister of Trade & Industry of India Jing Qian – Co -founder Center for China Analysis, Asia Society Policy Institute Steven Rattner – President and CEO of Willett Advisors LLC Marc Rowan – Co -founder and CEO Apollo Global Management David Vélez-Co-Fut and CEO Cloud Josephine Wapakabulo – Founder and Managing Director Tig Africa Joko Widodo – Former President of the Republic of Indonesia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20250923/15/1914043/daftar-22-anggota-dewan-penasihat-bloomberg-new-economy-2025-ada-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos