Trump moves the position on Ukrainian territory run by RussiaExBulletin





President Trump meets the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025.

Toggle legend chip Somodevilla / Getty Images North America

President Trump moved on Tuesday his position on the question of whether Ukraine should hold for all the territories seized by Russia, affirming on social networks that he thinks that Ukraine is able to reconquer everything.

It is a reversal of his long -standing position that kyiv would need to give up part of his territory in Moscow to end the war like Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

But now, “after getting to know and understand the military and economic situation of Ukraine / Russia”, Trump said that he thought that Ukraine supported by the European Union and NATO could reconquer its entire territory.

“Why not?” He said in a position after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, even suggesting that Ukraine could “perhaps even go further than that!”

Reversal is the latest example of how Trump has changed between deference, frustration and indirect threats against Russia. At the start of his second term, Trump boasted that his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin would help him negotiate a rapid conflict resolution.

But while war was dragging, Trump became more and more frustrated by Putin. In July, during a meeting with the secretary general of NATO, Trump was unleashed in Putin and announced that he was sending air defense missiles Patriot in Ukraine.

Last month that last month, when Trump met Putin in Alaska to try to make the end of the war that Trump said he thought that “land exchanges” would take place. Zelenskyy resisted this idea.

Subsequently, Trump said that the two countries should discuss “the possible territory exchanges, taking into account the current contact line. This means, the war zone”.

But since discussions in Alaska, there has been no sign that Putin has been willing to meet Zelenskyy. Russia has increased its strikes on Ukraine, and there was a series of incursions from Russian military aircraft in NATO airspace during the month that followed the talks.

Trump said he thought that NATO members should shoot Russian planes in such cases. “Yes, I do it,” he said in response to a question of a journalist.

When asked if he would safeguard the NATO allies if it happened, Trump said: “Depends on the circumstance, but you know that we are very strong towards NATO.”

In his article on social networks, Trump said Russia looked like “a paper tiger” because the war has dragged for so long and said the United States would continue to provide weapons to NATO. “Good luck to everyone!” Said Trump.

Trump has so far resisted calls for stricter sanctions, insisting that European leaders must first stop buying Russia oil, as well as applying high prices for the main Russian oil buyers, such as China.

In a sharp speech to the world leaders of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said that it was inexcusable that some NATO members still buy Russian energy. “Think about it: they finance the war against themselves. Who devilish has ever heard of that one?”

Zelenskyy said he hoped to see more sanctions against Russia and said he was supporting Trump's push to bring NATO members to stop buying Russian energy.

Zelenskyy said he had spoken with the Slovaquian Prime Minister who seemed open to cutting his imports. “I'm not sure that the Hungarians are ready,” said Zelenskyy. Trump said he had not yet spoken to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “I had the feeling that if I did, he could stop,” said Trump.

