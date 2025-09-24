Politics
Pool efforts to build the “Beautiful Xinjiang”
President, stressing the solidarity of ethnic groups, visits to celebrate the birthday of the region's foundation
President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for people from all ethnic groups and all horizons in the autonomous region of Xinjiang Uygur to pool the efforts and endeavor of solidarity to build a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of carrying out Chinese modernization.
He made these remarks during the meeting with representatives of all the ethnic groups and sectors of the region.
XI arrived in Urumqi, the capital of the region, earlier during the day to attend activities marking the 70th anniversary of the region's foundation, including a large gathering on Thursday morning.
XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, led a central delegation to the Xinjiang for the celebrations, the first time in the history of the party and the country where such an arrangement was taken.
Find out more: The Xinjiang obtains a big boost from the twinning strategy
The visit speaks volumes about the importance that the CPC central committee attaches to the work of the Xinjiang, as well as its great care for civil servants and people from all ethnic groups in the region.
Located in northwestern China, the Xinjiang has housed various ethnic groups since Antiquity and a place of cultural integration.
While the plane carrying XI landed at Urumqi Tianshan International International Airport, it was welcomed by warm applause and acclaiming local populations waiting on the Tarmac. Thousands of people from different ethnic groups welcomed it with traditional dances accompanied by festive music.
Published Zulpikar, a student at Uygur in fifth year, presented a bouquet of red roses, peonies and grenades to XI.
“It still looks like a dream. I was both excited and nervous,” she said. “I welcomed him with 'Hello, grandfather XI', and he gave me a warm feeling.”
Premé of a festive atmosphere, Urumqi was decorated with colored flags on both sides of the main streets of the airport at the hotel. People from all ethnic groups have gone flags and applauded to express their welcome and gratitude. Opening the car window, XI made a sign of the crowd along the road.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Xinjiang has made solid progress in promoting high quality development, its nominal GDP per inhabitant has more than doubled by 33,495 yuan ($ 4,710) in 2012 at 78,660 yuan in 2024.
In recent years, people's well-being has also experienced continuous improvement, because more than 70% of the general public budget of Xinjiang is allocated each year to protect and improve people's well-being, in order to guarantee that development benefits residents of all ethnic groups in a fair way.
Wang Haoyu, a community worker and a member of a Dragon dance team, said that he had personally known changes in living conditions over the years.
Read also: White paper: Xinjiang builds solid foundations for peace, security
“Our family first lived in an old brick house of 50 square meters. When I was about 2 years old, we moved into an apartment without an appointment. Then, five or six years ago, we moved into an apartment with an elevator. Life has improved,” he said.
The 27 -year -old said that the development of the Xinjiang has not easily come. “We are not only witnesses to history, but also manufacturers of history. I will continue to work hard, do my job well and do Xinjiang an even better place,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, XI held separate meetings with local officials, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps managers, executives who came to work in Xinjiang in other parts of the country, legal workers, police and patriotic members of religious circles, among others.
XI also met with military officers classified colonels and superiors, as well as basic models and civil staff accompanying the troops stationed in Urumqi. He transmitted cordial greetings to all Xinjiang soldiers on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission.
Contact writers at [email protected]
|
