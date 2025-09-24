Politics
Boris Johnson urges the United Kingdom to send troops to Ukraine now with or constantly and govt slams for buying Russian Uranium the sun
Boris Johnson has urged Great Britain to put troops in Ukraine now with or constantly.
He said that only Ukraine had the right to decide which troops are welcome on his soil and not in Moscow.
Great Britain and France have rallied allies in a coalition of the desire to deploy a comfort force in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.
Bojo asked: if they are really ready, why don't we send them there now?
Ukrainians must decide which foreign troops come to their soil.
He urged the allies to abolish the restrictions on the weapons they give in Ukraine.
Speaking when opening the indomitable exhibition in Ukraine in London, he castigated Germany for not having given kyiv his Bull stealth cruise missiles.
And he attacked the Labor government for buying Russian uranium.
He said: Why don't we send them the Taurus missile?
Why do we still buy uranium in Russia?
Why are there 300 billion poutines frozen The active in Brussels and one of the world's foreign ministers seem to be able to touch it?
When a heckling asked why you did not do it, Boris blamed to be ousted by the office.
He insisted: there is no excuse for our counting of counting.
This occurs after US President Donald Trump said NATO countries to “shoot” Russian planes if they sold European airspace.
The president urged NATO member states not to hesitate in the face of Russian incursions.
The hard words follow a dramatic incursion in the Estonian airspace by two Russian fighters of the MIG-31.
The two jets postponed the warnings of the Italian F-35s rushed to intercept them from Amari's air base on Friday.
He marked the fourth foray this year and sparked calls for UTO urgent talks.
President Trump was asked if he would support NATO states with American military power if they have shot down Russian planes as he suggested.
Trump was not engaged, saying: it depends on the circumstances. “”
At the press conference on Tuesday, the American president also said that he planned to ask Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbnto ceasing to buy Russian oil.
