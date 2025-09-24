



A Florida jury said Ryan Routh on Tuesday guilty of an assassination attempt against the candidate of the time, Donald Trump.

Routh was represented in the trial. He was found guilty of the five accusations, which included an attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate and the assault of a federal officer.

Routh was arrested in September 2024 at Mr. Trump's golf course. A secret service agent testified last week that he had spotted Routh before the candidate of the time was in sight. Roth targeted his rifle on the agent, who opened fire, dropping his weapon and fleeing without shooting, said the agent.

After reading the verdict, Routhi apparently tried to injure himself, perhaps using a pen that was on his desk, to stab in the neck. His daughter shouted during the incident and the American marshals finally attacked him.

It was the second assassination attempt against Mr. Trump in 2024, after shots were fired in a separate incident during a Pennsylvania rally. A bullet collapsed Mr. Trump's ear in this incident.

The Attorney General Pam Bondi declared in a statement that the verdict of guilt against Routh “illustrates the commitment of the Ministry of Justice to punish those who engage in political violence”, and the deputy prosecutor Todd Blanche said that the verdict sends “a clear message” according to which a “attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate is an attack on our Republic and the rights of each citizen”.

A federal district judge will determine his sentence. He risks life in prison.

In a closing argument of almost an hour on Tuesday, Routh said that there was no intention of killing because the trigger was never drawn, the weapon was never dismissed and no one was injured, so “no crime”.

“I wanted to kill, my actions within the community and to my colleagues and my family should show my obvious non-violence and sweetness,” said Routh. Speaking of him in the third person, he said that the shooting was never going to happen because it was “never in his heart”.

But the prosecutors said Roth had spent weeks plotting to kill Trump, who then presented himself to the presidency. The prosecutors presented Roth's actions before the incident, saying “these non-accidents … This is a plan,” said prosecutor Christopher Brown in his closing argument.

“He had a busy tour in the room and security,” said Brown. “We don't have to prove the reason, but you already have it. You just have to decide on the intention.”

Prosecutors also allegedly allegedly allegedly allegedly attempted an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot Mr. Trump's plane.

Roth had initially submitted a list of witnesses who included Mr. Trump, as well as the militants of Columbia Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi – to whom his relations are not clear – and several eminent authors. Judge Aileen Canon had rejected many of these potential witnesses.

Jacob Rosen, Daniel Shepherd and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Caroline Linton

Caroline Linton is editor -in -chief associate of the CBSNEWS.com political team. She has already written for the Daily Beast, Newsweek and Amnewyork.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ryan-routh-verdict-guilty-trump-assassination-attempt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos