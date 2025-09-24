Prabowo highlights Jakarta Giant Sea Wall Project in the UN General Assembly Speech





Tempo.co, jakarta – President Prabowo Subaianto spoke of his construction plan for a giant maritime wall to combat climate change during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. In his speech of Tuesday, September 23, 2025, he stressed that Indonesia, as the largest archiperable nation in the world, is directly threatened by the increase in sea level. In his speech, Prabowo initially detailed how Indonesia was directly affected by climate change. As the largest archiperative nation in the world, the president noted that the threat of the increase in sea level poses a significant danger to the country. “The sea level on the north coast of our capital increases by five centimeters each year,” said Prabowo in his speech, which was monitored online. According to him, this threat will only worsen if no decisive measure is taken. He then shared the ambitious plan for his administration to build a giant maritime wall to mitigate this problem. Faced with this imminent threat, Prabowo said that the construction of a massive navy wall covering 480 kilometers is the only viable option. “It can take 20 years, but we have no other choice. We have to start now,” he said. The president stressed that the solutions to climate change require direct action, not just slogans. He confirmed Indonesia's commitment to the Paris 2015 agreement and declared the country's objective to reach net zero emissions by 2060, expressing the optimism that the objective could be achieved even earlier. The giant concept of the maritime wall was a key element in the Prabowo presidential campaign in 2024 and was also an infrastructure program during the administration of former president Joko Widodo. Despite the government's support, the project faced public reserves. A Destructing Fishing Watch (DFW) Indonesia survey, conducted online from March 20 to April 25, 2025, revealed that 56.2% of the 105 respondents feared that the wall harms the environment and disturbs the means of subsistence of fishermen. DFW's Indonesia researcher, Lutehfian Haekal said that even if the wall could act as a protective barrier, he also represents an important ecological threat. Publisher's choice: Prabowo to announce the police reform committee after the UN visit Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

