



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the pain of the death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al al-Sheikh. In an article on X, Modi wrote: “The greatest condolences on the sad disappearance of the great mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed alsheikh. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the kingdom and its people in this moment of grievy.”

Sheikh Abdulaziz was the head of the council of senior researchers, the general presidency of learned research and IFTA, and the supreme council of the Muslim World League. The royal court announced on Tuesday the death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al al-Sheikh. “Funeral prayer will take place for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh after the prayer of the ASR today. Custodian of the two holy mosques the King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud has ordered that the absent funeral prayers are also practiced at the mosque in Makkah, the Mosque of the Prophet, Mosque, through the Mosque of the Prophet to Madinah, and in the mosque, “through the Mosque of the Prophet to Madinah, and in the Makkah, the German, the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and in the Makkah, the German, the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and in the Makkah” declared. The Royal Court underlined the important contributions of Sheikh al al al-Sheikh to Islam and Muslims, declaring: “With its death, the kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar.” The Saudi king Salman and the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman exercised their condolences to his family, the Saudi people and the world Muslim community. (With agency entries) Learn more The Pakistani conflict of India implies little Saudi Arabia, explains the former envoy Meera Shankar

