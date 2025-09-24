Imran Khan appears for a court hearing via WhatsApp in the GHQ attack case, faces a connectivity problem





An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi heard the case on Tuesday against Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the Attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9, 2023. Installations.

Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, was arrested in January 2024 by Rawalpindi police for his involvement in the May 9 demonstrations. (Reuters file)

According to Dawn, Imran Khan attended the hearing through a WhatsApp video call after the court rejected his physical appearance request last week.

However, the hearing was tainted with technical difficulties. Imran's lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Malik, asked the authorization of Judge Amjad Ali Shah to communicate directly with the former Prime Minister during the appeal. However, due to the disruptions of the voice of Imran and a blurred video flow, his lawyers decided to boycott the procedure, judging the “unfair” trial.

Despite the interruptions, the court recorded the declarations of eight witnesses, including officials of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Information Department, reported Dawan.

In response, the PTI legal team rejected the registration of declarations of witnesses under these conditions. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing and summoned additional witnesses for September 27.

Imran Khan was charged in the case on December 5, 2023. The founder of the PTI, who has been imprisoned in Adiala prison since August 2023, was arrested in January 2024 by Rawalpindi police for his involvement in the demonstrations of May 9.

Addressing the media after the boycott, lawyer Salman Akram Raja raised serious concerns concerning the equity of the trial. “A mobile phone was placed in front of Khan Sahib in prison, on which a video call was made. On this side, the judge received the call on a phone he had,” he said. Raja added that during the appeal, Imran could not hear what was said in court, and those present in the courtroom could not hear it.

“So obviously, Khan Sahib ignores recorded testimonies,” he said.

Raja also shared that they had asked the judge to allow them to speak with Imran, but the judge cited a weak link. “The judge said that [we] were unable to speak [to Imran] Because the link was very low. “”

He also stressed that they had the right to speak to Imran alone. “But this right has also been refused,” he added.

Dawn also reported that Raja had prepared a request, that lawyer Faisal Malik would submit to the court.

“And we have explained to the court that it is not possible for us to remain a part of this process. There should be an open trial and that the accused should have the opportunity to speak to his lawyers,” he said.

In addition, they also made a plea against the procedure with the Rawalpindi bench of the High Court of Lahore, Dawn reported.

