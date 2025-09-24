



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) on September 23, 2025 in New York.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld | Getty images

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt smoked Tuesday that if someone at the United Nations “intentionally” arrested an escalator just before President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump entered it “, they must be dismissed and investigated immediately.”

Leavitt's request on X occurred a few hours after a UN escalator suddenly stopped just when the Trumps took it shortly before spending a speech at the New York General Assembly.

Leavitt's tweet has referred to a report in a British newspaper, The Times.

The newspaper said on Sunday that UN staff, to mark the arrival of Trump, “joked by saying that they could turn off the mechanical stairs and elevators and simply tell him that they lacked money, so he must climb the stairs.”

The press secretary wrote: “If someone in the UN intentionally stopped the escalator while the president and the first lady walked, they must be dismissed and investigated immediately.”

But a UN official Tuesday on Tuesday that a person traveling with Trump inadvertently had the stoppage lever of the Escalator, causing his sudden stop, reported the Associated Press.

Trump mentioned the accident and a defective television to make fun of the quality of the UN headquarters when he complained that his previous efforts to win a contract to renovate the buildings had been rejected.

Trump began his speech to play paper because the telepromoteur did not work.

“Many years ago, a very successful real estate developer in New York, known as Donald J. Trump, I won the renovation and reconstruction of this United Nations complex,” Trump told GA in his speech.

“I said at the time that I would do it for $ 500 million, reconstruction and everything would be beautiful,” said Trump.

“I used to speak:” I'm going to give you marble floors, they will give you terrazzo “”, he recalls. “'I'm going to give you the best of everything, you will have mahogany walls. They will give you plastic.'”

“I realized that they did not know what they were doing with regard to construction,” said Trump.

He said that the UN had finally decided to go to “another direction”, which was “much more expensive at the time” and “produced a much lower product.

“These are the two things I obtained from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad telepromptor,” said Trump.

The United Nations who spoke at the AP noted that the president's team was responsible for the operation of the telepromote

In 2005, Trump asked a US Senate committee to allow him to manage the UN renovations, a request that was finally refused.

In his speech to the world leaders on Tuesday, Trump criticized his world organization, accusing the United Nations of working with “empty words and empty words do not solve wars”.

“The UN has enormous potential, I always said it,” said Trump.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

“He has enormous and enormous potential, but he does not even approach this potential,” he said in his address, which lasted almost an hour.

“All they seem to do is write a very strongly formulated letter, then not to follow this letter; these are empty words,” he continued.

Trump's speech came when he withdrew the United States from a number of different UN organizations and cut funding for the organization.

Trump, who criticized the UN for a long time, said his member countries “were ruined” by immigration.

He also called climate change “a stupid work”.

Trump urged the UN to trust his vision of politics, saying he was “really good to predict things”.

“During the campaign, they had a hat. The best-selling hat,” Trump was right on everything “”, he recalls.

“And I'm not saying it in a defeated way, but it's true,” said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/trump-un-ga-speech.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos