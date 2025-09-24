



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he thought that US President Donald Trump could help change the position of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Russian War in Ukraine. “I think President Trump can change Xi Jinping's attitude to this war, because China, we don't think China wants to finish this war,” Zelenskiy told Fox News after meeting Trump on the touch of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The United States calls for steep prices on India and China The United States has highlighted China and India as a contributors to the Ukraine Russian War because of its oil purchases in Moscow. Sources told Reuters last week that Trump had urged European Union officials to impose 100% tariffs on China as deterrent to buy Russian oil. He called for similar prices on India. The American demand, in the event of judgment, would result in a change of strategy for the EU, which preferred to isolate Russia with sanctions rather than prices. Despite the American frustration of the contribution of New Delhi and Beijing to the conflict thanks to energy purchases, Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he thought that India was “for the most part” with Ukraine. Recognizing concerns about Russian energy supplies, he said he thought Trump and European Allies would work to ensure a closer and stronger relationship with India. “I think we have to do everything so as not to remove the Indians and they will change their attitude in the Russian energy sector,” said Zelenskiy. “With China, it's more difficult because … for today, it's not in their interest not to support Russia.” Chinese and Indian Embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Trump's inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine Trump was frustrated by his inability to convince Russia and Ukraine to reach the end of their war, more than three years after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. This frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin was clearly indicated on Tuesday when Trump said he was thinking that kyiv – with European support – could gain all of his Moscow territory. “Russia has been fighting for three and a half years a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. This does not distinguish Russia,” said Trump on social truth, adding that Putin and Russia were in “big economic problems”. Zelenskiy described comments to surprise and said it was a positive signal of American support until the end of the conflict.

