Nigel Farage has announced its most radical migration policy to date. Having promised last month to expel every last illegal migrant, he announced that a British reform government would tighten the rules for granting work visas and would make British citizenship more difficult. More importantly, he Abolish indefinite leave to stay (ILR), which allows migrants to permanently settle in the United Kingdom after having lived here for five years. In the current state of things, the plan could lead to hundreds of thousands of people who currently live and legally work in Britain confronted with expulsion.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in the center of London, Farage said that a radical change was necessary to counter the imminent budgetary crisis posed by the so-called Boriswave. It is the currency of rights for the vast expansion of net migration which followed the locking codvored under Boris Johnsons Première. According to reform figures, some 3.8 million people have obtained long-term visas between January 2021 and June 2024, with around 800,000 of them who should ask for ILR from January 2026. This would allow them to access social housing, social benefits, student loans and NHS without paying supplement, as well as to bring family members to the United Kingdom. The reform indicates that it will cost 234 billion during these lives of migrants. Already, around 9 billion would be spent for well-being for non-citizens each year. Personded on the sums aside from the reforms (the Center for Policy Studies reflection group, which has produced the estimates, has since has given up the figures), all traditional parts agree that this particular cohort of migrants is about to present an enormous cost for an already stretched interchange, thanks to raw numbers and high proportions which are low -skilled. That's why Labor government promised to double the qualification period for the ILR of five to 10 years. Nevertheless, there is generalized dismay and understandable to the solution proposed by reforms.

Few would not agree that the British borders are broken. Only a handful of activists would be ready to defend the UKS dysfunctional asylum system or the continuous and unrected arrival of small boats on the English coast. Even with regard to legal migration, there is a democratic imperative to increase the figures. Immigration Remains the problem no1 in British politicsWith 70% of the public saying that the influx is too high. Farage surely had a point yesterday when he castigated the conservatives of Johnsons for the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes in anyone living in memory. A part that promised to reduce net migration raised it to unprecedented levels. Given all of this, Farage would have a solid argument to reform the ILR or delete it entirely for certain more recent arrivals. Indeed, a problem with the ILR is the way it blurs the border between migrant status and citizenship. It is not unreasonable to expect those who only work temporarily in the United Kingdom to reapply visas and be refused access to social benefits. However, the current ILR regime makes no distinction between this group and those which have established roots in Great Britain, but for any reason, did not apply to complete nationality (whether by facility or because their country of origin prohibits double citizenship).



There is no doubt that many about the ILR which abuse the generosity of the British states, and which have made no effort to integrate and do not intend to contribute. Parallel communities and ethno-religious sectarianism are a dark reality in certain parts of Great Britain today. But there are also several thousand people who have made a life here, who worked, integrated and contributed to the nation. And they could soon have their lives and those of their families thrown into the air by the plan of reforms. People who have respected the rules and acted in good faith, with British spouses and children, would suddenly have the carpet removed under them.

Farage and Co seem to have forgotten the indignation of the Windrush scandal. In 2017, it appeared that potentially thousands of black British, of Caribbean origin, had been wrongly treated as illegal migrants by the Ministry of the Interior. An still unknown number of British has lost their jobs, their homes and their access to health care. At least 80 people were wrongly expelled, despite the legal detention of British citizenship. The scandal caused indignation in British society. In fact, surveys have found that the most angry were the over 65s, the age group that elected the most for Brexit, which lists the most constant migration among their main concerns. Indeed, they recognized the Windrush generation as British, for all useful purposes. Everything they missed was the good paperwork.