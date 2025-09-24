Politics
The Israeli delegation leaves while Erdogan condemns the Gaza campaign to the United Nations Assembly
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expressed during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) at the United Nations in New York, United States, on September 23, 2025. (AA Photo)
September 23, 2025 07:30 GMT + 03: 00
TOn Tuesday, his Israeli delegation left the Salle of the United Nations General Assembly while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a scathing condemnation of the military actions of Israel in Gaza, creating a dramatic moment in the midst of deep diplomatic tensions on the current conflict.
While Erdogan entered the assembly room to applaud and began to present what he described as proof of the Gaza humanitarian crisis, Israeli representatives were observed who left the place. The disengagement occurred while the Turkish president was preparing to put one of his strongest criticisms of Israeli policy on the international scene.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shows photos taken in Gaza during his speech during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, September 23, 2025. (AA Photo)
Erdogan presents significant statistics on the victims of Gaza
“In the past 23 months, a child has been ruthlessly killed every hour in Gaza by Israel,” said Erdogan of the podium, stressing that “these are not figures, but everyone is a life, an innocent human being”. The Turkish president described the situation as “the lowest point in humanity”, making visceral comparisons on the suffering of children.
Erdogan painted a dark image of daily life for the 2.5 million residents of Gaza, which, according to him, are moved within 365 square kilometers of the territory and “forced to move to another area” every day. “Unfortunately, innocent children aged 2 to 3 without hands, arms or legs have become the ordinary photography of Gaza today,” he said.
Trkiye rejects the claims to combat Israeli terrorism
The president categorically rejected the Israeli characteristics of his military campaign, declaring: “There is no war in Gaza. On the one hand, there is a regular army with the most modern and deadliest weapons, and on the other hand, there are innocent civilians.”
Erdogan characterized the actions of Israel not as a counter-terrorism but as “a policy of deportation, exile, genocide, mass slaughter” carried out under the pretext of the events of October 7. He accused Israeli leaders of being “obsessed with promised lands” and of pursuing “expansionist policy” which undermines “regional peace and common achievements of humanity”.
More to read
Trkiye calls for international responsibility and recognition
“Humanity has not witnessed such brutality in the last century,” said Erdogan, demanding justice: “The authors of the genocide must be held responsible under international law. This will certainly happen.”
The Turkish chief launched a direct call to the international community: “I call all world leaders; today, it's the day to stand firmly with the Palestinians oppressed in the name of humanity.” He thanked the countries that recognized Palestine and urged those who did not “act without delay”.
Wider regional and bilateral problems addressed
Beyond the Palestinian issue, Erdogan discussed Trkiye strengthening relations with NATO Ally in the United States “in many areas, in particular trade, investment, energy and the defense industry”. He also spoke to Cyprus, calling for international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and rejecting the attempts of previously tempted federation.
The speech highlighted the positioning of Trkiye as a vocal defender of Palestinian rights on the international scene, while the departure of the Israeli delegation provided a striking visual representation of the diplomatic fracture on the conflict.
