



While the American president Donald Trump continues the targets of India and China for his commercial ties with Russia, the Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong called New Delhi and Beijing to join the hands to oppose political power, hegemony and any other tariff and commercial war. The envoy of the envoy intervenes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Chinese Tianjin. (AFP) In an address Tuesday, the Chinese envoy of India presented a four -point approach that would help advance relations between India and China, which would understand the right way to get along. XU said that India and Chinese countries should not allow the limited situation to define current relations, adding that bilateral trade should be extended because it has “great potential”. Read also | The US Treasury asks G7, the EU to impose prices on China, India, on Russian oil purchases In his speech during an event that marked the 76th anniversary of the China Foundation, XU said that it is important that China and India “are firmly opposed to hegemony, power policy and any form of tariff and commercial wars”, and join the hands to defend the common interests of the South world. “As two major old civilizations and large developing countries, the relationship between China and India has transcended bilateral scope and has global and strategic meaning,” he said. “The two parties should aim high, plan in the long term and find the right way to get along in the spirit of mutual respect and confidence, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation,” added the envoy. The envoy of the envoy comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin. Referring to Modi-Xi-Xi talks in China, the envoy said that Beijing was ready to work with New Delhi to follow the “guidance of important common understanding between our two leaders and advance China-India relations on the healthy and stable development track”. Trump targets India, China at the UN Speaking on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump accused India and China of having fueled the war in Ukraine. “China and India are the main donors of the current war by continuing to buy Russian oil, said Trump in an address at Unga. “They must immediately stop all energy purchases in Russia. Otherwise, we all waste a lot of time,” he added. Links in India China have great potential Speaking during the event, XU also declared that the economic and commercial cooperation of India and India continues to develop and had great potential. “From January to August this year, the bilateral trade in goods increased by 10.4% in annual shift to 102 billion USD,” he said, adding that China is ready to work with India to strengthen mutually benefit cooperation to make a “larger pie” of common interests. “On September 22, the Chinese Embassy and the Consulates in India delivered more than 2,65,000 visas to Indian citizens. We are ready to advance friendly exchanges with India at all levels and in all sectors, and further deepen mutual understanding and friendship,” he said. “We must advance the five principles of peaceful coexistence and really respect the fundamental interests and major concerns of the other. We must not allow the limit question that has been left from the past to define the current relations of China-Indies, and the permission of specific differences to affect complete bilateral cooperation,” added the sending. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-china-must-oppose-hegemony-power-politics-in-chinese-envoy-xu-feihong-remarks-a-dig-at-trump-101758653068971.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos