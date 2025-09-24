



The announcement of the disappearance of the Grand Mufti was made by the Saudi Royal Court, in mourning of the loss of the estimated religious leader who was also the head of the council of senior researchers, the general presidency of university research and IFTA, and the supreme council of the Muslim World League.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the death of the Grand Mufti Sheikh of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al al al al-Sheikh on Wednesday. “The biggest condolences on the sad disappearance of the great mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed alsheikh. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the kingdom and its inhabitants in this moment of sorrow,” wrote the PM Modi on the state of Sheikh. His death was announced on Tuesday when he died at the age of 82. The announcement of the death of the Grand Mufti was made by the Saudi royal court, in mourning of the loss of the religious leader who was also the head of the council of senior researchers, the general presidency of learned research and IFTA, and the supreme council of the Muslim World League. “The royal court announced today the death of the great mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al al-Sheikh,” said a press release from the royal court. He also declared that funeral prayers would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh after the ASR prayer on Tuesday. The guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, ordered funeral prayers in absentia to the great mosque of Mecca, the Mosque of the Prophet in Medina and all the mosques on the other side of the Kingdom. Funeral prayer Atimam Türkiye bin Abdullah Mosque “The funeral prayer will take place for him at the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh after the Prayer of the ASR today. Custodian of the two holy mosques the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz al Saud ordered that the funeral prayers at the absent are also practiced at the Mosque of Makkah, at the Mosque of the Prophet, and Makkah, at the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and Makkah, the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and Makkah, the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and Makkah, the Mosque of the Prophet in Madinah, and Makkah, the Mosque of the Prophet, Related declaration. The Royal Court underlined the important contributions of Sheikh al al al-Sheikh to Islam and Muslims, declaring: “With its death, the kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar.” The Saudi king Salman and the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman exercised their condolences to his family, the Saudi people and the world Muslim community. Who was sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh? Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh was born on November 30, 1940 in Mecca. He has become one of the most influential Islamic scholars in Saudi Arabia and a key voice in the religious establishment of the kingdom. Descendant of the famous Als-Sheikh family, which has long been associated with an Islamic scholarship, he devoted his life to religious learning of a young age, memorizing the Koran and studying jurisprudence under eminent researchers. His academic path finally led him to serve as a teacher for Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, where he supervised aspirant researchers. In 1999, he was appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Baz, and played a decisive role in the formation of the country's religious discourse thanks to his deep commitment to jurisprudence and Islamic councils. (With Ani entries) Read also: Mea on the defense pact of Saudi-Pakistan Arabia: “ will keep in mind the interests and mutual sensitivities' ''

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-condoles-death-of-saudi-arabia-grand-mufti-sheikh-abdulaziz-bin-abdullah-al-sheikh-our-thoughts-and-prayers-are-with-the-kingdom-2025-09-24-1009741

