Global perspective: as the post-war period is dead, cooperate to open a new era

By Hiroshi Nakanishi, professor of the University of Kyoto



Chinese President Xi Jinping, Center, walks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on the right, and the Russian president Vladimir Putin, on the left, at a reception following a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese surrender of the Second World War owned in front of the Porte de Tiananmen in Beijing, September 3, 2025.

“The post-war period is already dead.” This expression may seem sensational, but it is worth it. Unlike living things, the “death of the order” is only a metaphor. Nevertheless, each social system has its ups and downs, and a decisive change can be compared to death. As some signs indicate, it is possible to see 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, as the year when the post-war period lost its nucleus and is dead, and in a sense, which determination could also be productive. Indeed, unlike living beings, the death of a certain order means the beginning of a new order.

“ Rule of power '' by the United States

It is undeniable that today the world is moving towards domination by power. The world was surprised when Russia launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the West United to counter the assault, claiming that it was not only an invasion of Ukraine, but an “attempt to modify the status quo by force and a challenge against the rule of law”. Three and a half years later, war continues and Russia did not stop its inhuman attacks against civilians, but the political context of this war has changed considerably.

The Trump administration, which returned to power in the United States in January, began to contact Russia immediately after its creation while adopting a difficult position against Ukraine, with the main objective of ending the war. The summit meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February became an argument in front of television cameras, and European countries had to help the two repair the fence. Then, in August, President Trump invited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and accepted Russia's position to ask for permanent peace rather than an immediate ceasefire.

Zelenskyy visited the United States with a group of European leaders and managed to bring Trump back to them a little, but negotiations with Russia have blocked. During these twists and turns, ideas such as the rule of law in international affairs were no longer discussed and only negotiations by force remained.

Israeli and American air strikes on Iran this summer are also a sign of the domination of the propagation of power around the world. The two countries justify the exercise of the right to self -defense based on the danger of nuclear development of Iran. However, in order to prevent the abuse of the right to self -defense, it has been assumed that the exercise of the right before receiving an armed attack must meet the requirements such as the urgency of the threat and the absence of other means. The two countries have not provided information to the world on these requirements.

Even before the air strikes, Israel had a military success against Iran and its attachments fighting Israel. But at the same time, the regime of Israel Netanyahu withdrew the United Nations agencies from the Palestinian Gaza Strip and allowed the expansion of the colonies in the West Bank. These movements essentially reject the solution to two states, which was considered as a potential resolution of the conflict between Palestine and Israel. If it is true that the two -state plan has stalled, the series of actions of Israel aims to modify the status quo by force.

The pricing policy, which the Trump administration positions as the centerpiece of its programs, can also be considered as a change in the status quo using economic power. Trump introduced reciprocal rates for countries with business surpluses with Washington on April 2 and called on the day of the “Liberation Day”. Although its implementation has been postponed, Japan, the European Union (EU), South Korea and other countries have since announced tariff agreements with the United States one after the other just before the deadline on August 1. Unilateral tariff measures by the United States are contrary to the spirit of the multilateral free trade system. But many countries have given priority to the importance of the American market and relations with the Trump administration, and have concluded a bilateral agreement without resorting to the Arbitration by the World Trade Organization (WTO), which was the backbone of the global free trade system.

Provocative moves by China and Russia

The movements to challenge the existing order become more and more active in other parts of the globe. The meeting of the BRICS, which began in 2009 at the call of Russia with China, India and Brazil, spread from four to 11 initial countries (when Saudi Arabia, whose accession process is underway, is counted) and 10 partner countries. The organization aims to be an alternative to the existing international order, mainly in terms of economy. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), launched by China in 2001 with Russia and the Central Asian countries, also expands its participants and its dialogue partners such as India and Pakistan.

At the OCS summit held in Tianjin, China this summer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country for the first time in seven years and met the leaders of China and Russia. Following this meeting, Kim Jong-un of North Korea, secretary general of the Korean workers' party, participated in the event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Second World War victory held in Beijing on September 3. He looked at a huge military parade alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin.

These movements are mainly centered on the “cherry picking” of the existing order insofar as it contributes to the national interests of each country and does not provide clear directives for the new order. For example, the Tianjin declaration signed to the SCO mentions the hope of a multipolar world that respects international law and the United Nations and is opposed to unilateral coercive economic measures which violate the WTO rules, but China and Russia themselves used rare energy and land as a means of pressure.

It is also true that Modi went to China, in part to check the United States, but he refrained from supporting the initiative of the Beijing belt and road to international infrastructure projects, which includes the strengthening of relations between China and Pakistan, the Indian archrival. Even if there is sympathy for the multipolar order among non -Western emerging countries, it is only vague, and it is not clear which will be the “nucleus”.

Work together to a new order

Looking at this world situation, it is natural to be more worried. Japan must also be prepared accordingly and its defense and information capacities should be reinforced. However, it is also necessary to see that each country, whatever its size or system, takes a difficult position outside or encourages military power because it is worried about its internal affairs and its economy. This is what the end of the post-war order means. Not only the international order, but also the national and economic order collapse at the same time, and if we focus only on the aspect of competition between the great powers, we can make a mistake in the judgment.

There is no doubt that difficult times have arrived for Japan, which was based strongly on the post-war order. However, although Japan cannot control the world alone, it can have some influence if it is associated with other nations. What Japan should do is balance internal affairs and diplomacy, politics and economics, then work with other countries with a view to building a new order. Fortunately for Japan, there is no shortage of people and nations with whom to work. When countries hide interior weaknesses, this awareness can sometimes be extremely effective.