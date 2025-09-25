Andika highlights the drop in the democracy index, Lute evokes the name of Jokowi

Andika Perkasa underlined the drop in the democracy index during the central debate of Java Pilkada. Meanwhile, Ahmad Luthfi mentioned the name Jokowi.

As we know, the election of the Central Governor of Java (Pilou Jateng) is challenged by two pairs of candidates for the Governor and the deputy, namely the number 1 candidate Andika Perkasa-Hendra Prihadi (Hendi) and the Pair candidate number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

In the first segment, each pair of candidates presented its vision and its mission. Andika had the first opportunity to explain her vision and mission entitled “Golden Bridge to make a safe, prosperous, independent and environmentally friendly central java”.

On this occasion, Andika underlined several tasks for future leaders in the center of Java. One of them is linked to the democracy index in the center of Java, which he mentioned shows a downward trend.

“The trend has worsened in the past three years. Seven in ten indicators show a decline. Likewise, the public service index has worsened in the past three years, which may be due to the decrease in integrity assessments by the KPK (Commission for the Eradication of Corruption), the drop in the democracy index and the decrease in central Java's economic efficiency,” she said.

Based on the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data, the democracy index in the Java center in 2021 was 81.15. In 2022, the figure increased to 84.79. However, in 2023, the democracy index in central Java decreased to 80.87.

Andika also underlined the longtime educational disparity among the inhabitants of the Java center. The former commander of the Indonesian national armed forces said that the average duration of the schooling of people aged 25 and over in the Java center is about 8 years. Andika noted that there is a city with an average duration of schooling of 11.5 years, while in another city, the average duration of schooling is 6.4 years.

According to Andika, the future Governor and Sub-Governor of Java Central will face important challenges because they are faced with the objectives of sustainable development (SDG), in particular the first objective, which is to eradicate poverty. This objective should be achieved by 2030. However, so far, there are still 10.47% of the population in the center of Java living in poverty.

“Tonight, we are ready to engage in a debate concerning governance, discussing leadership and bureaucratic reform to carry out a more responsible and transparent central java. We are ready to provide ideas and we are ready to accept criticism and contribution to improve each concept, if we have the mandate to become governor and deputy governor,” he said.

LUTHFI said progress is a common goal and progress in 2045 is a national target. To be reached, according to him, the central government, academics, community groups and all parties are integrated to build the central java with the heart.

“To achieve this, we have designed 6 missions and 50 action plans that we described in 11 commitments, namely cheap food subsidies, health and free education, and 8 maintain programs, namely maintain Islamic boarding school, maintain workers, maintain MSME, maintain fishermen and farmers, and maintain With the heart, “said Lutehfi.

Lushfi said that these things could be done if there was its own and good governance, supported by community leadership that knew and could solve problems.

“'Ngopeni' provides the best service to the community as illustrated by the 7th President, Mr. Joko Widodo who supports us. Then, Nglakoni is able to solve the problems of the community, being in the middle of the community, always knowing the suffering of the community, as ordered by President Prabowo Sububowo,” he added.

Meanwhile, said Yasin, the principle of maintain And perform He had done when he was assistant to the post of governor of the center of Java during the previous period. According to him, since 2019, his party has provided incentives to religious teachers, both seasonal and other religions.

“We also provide educational costs to Islamic secondary schools, both private and state.

Yasin hopes that he and lute can be useful to society and be able to improve the well-being of the central community of Java.

“We tell the posts of the posts of governor and the vice-government candidates to transmit their ideas, their visions and their missions to convince more than 28.4 million voters in the center of Java. We hope that the public will be able to listen carefully to the debate so that he can obtain references to determine their choice on November 27,” said Handdi in his speech.