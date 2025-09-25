



US President Donald Trump promised Muslim and Arab leaders on Tuesday at a meeting that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank, according to a report, Anadolu Reports. Six people familiar with the discussion told the American News Politico website that Trump assured the leaders that Israel would not be authorized to absorb the West Bank, which remains under the governance of the Palestinian Authority. Two of the sources would have declared that the American president was firm on the issue, while others said that his team had presented a white paper in the administration plan to end the Israels for almost two years against Gaza, including proposals on post-war governance and security. Another source said that despite the presidents' commitment, a cease-fire to end the Israel for almost two years against Hamas was far from materializing. The White House did not immediately comment on the report. Trump described the sit-down with eight Arab and Muslims countries at the UN headquarters as his most important meeting of the day, saying that they were working to end something that should probably have started. The leaders attended the session of Trkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. After the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists that he was very productive and positive and said he was satisfied with talks. Trump also praised the rally as a very successful meeting with all the great players, with the exception of Israel. I think we can find something on Gaza. It was a very good meeting with very great leaders, he told journalists after the meeting. Read: prevails over UN's speech, Palestine and the futility of Western recognition Occupation of the West Bank, violence Israel killed more than 65,000 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross -border attack in Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. The military campaign devastated the enclave, which faces famine. Since October 2023, at least 1,042 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal colonists, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. In a historic opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared the occupation of Israel of the illegal Palestinian territory and called for the evacuation of all colonies in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. In recent years, Israel has has increasingly colonies in Green in the West Bank, criticisms invoicing developments are effectively cutting from the Palestinian territory, which makes a Palestinian state contiguous. The assaults and intimidation of the Palestinians from the West Bank by illegal Israeli settlers have also become increasingly common, Israeli officials and the police closed their eyes to violence, at best.

