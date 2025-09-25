



A statue of President Donald Trump holding his hand with the sexual offender sentenced late Jeffrey Epstein, who was unveiled on Tuesday at National Mall in Washington, DC, was sent back on Wednesday by the police of the American park.

A plaque on the statue, entitled Best Friends Forever, Read: In honor of the month of friendship, we celebrate the lasting link between President Donald J. Trump and his closest friend, Jeffrey Epstein. Under the figures were two additional plates which quoted the birthday message to Epstein at its 50th anniversary, awarded to Trump, which was revealed by the Democrats of the Supervisory Committee of the Chamber of the United States.

A member of the group behind the statue, which is called the secret handshake, told MSNBC that the American park police had shot the statue around 5:30 am, despite a permit that allowed the statue to stay on Sunday evening. The group said he had been informed that he would receive 24 hours notice to eliminate the statue if the administration decided to withdraw it.

Instead, they presented themselves in the middle of the night without notice and physically overturned the statue, broken it and prevailed, said that the group, which operates as an anonymous collective because, according to a member, that we are simply not important.

An interior ministry spokesman said in a statement in MSNBC that the statue had been deleted because it was not in accordance with the license issued.

The group said it has submitted the request for a license with the right height, but the parks service listed the height without taking into account the size of the base.

Our statue measures about 10 feet 2 inches, said the group. The maximum height for a permit on this section of the shopping center is 45 feet. We are 34 feet 10 inches under the maximum requirements.

The secret handshake said that it did not know the current location of the statue.

This is a literal example of the Trump administration reversing freedom of expression when it was legally authorized and approved because they are afraid of everything Trump hides in Epstein files, the group said.

In a statement to Time magazine, the White House said, the Liberals are free to waste their money as they deem it good, but it is not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump expelled Epstein from his club to be a flu.

In a statement to Time magazine, the White House said, the Liberals are free to waste their money as they deem it good, but it is not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump expelled Epstein from his club to be a flu.

