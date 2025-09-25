



BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said video comments at the United Nations Climate Summit held in New York on Wednesday at local time. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech at the United Nations 2025 climate summit held in New York on September 24, 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Honor commitments with concrete actions and Joint writing of a new chapter in global climate governance Notes by He Xi Jinping President of the People's Republic of China At the top of the United Nations climate September 24, 2025 Your secretary general of excellence Antnio Guterres, Your President of Excery Luiz Lula Da Silva, Colleagues, This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, a pivotal year for countries to submit their new contributions determined at the national level (NDC). Global climate governance is in a key step. I want to share three points with you. First, we have to firm confidence. The green and low carbon transition is the trend of our time. While some countries act against this, the international community should remain focused on the right direction, remain unwavering with confidence, incessant in intensity actions and implacable, and put pressure for the formulation and delivery on NDC, with a view to providing more positive energy to cooperation on global climate governance. Second, we must be up to responsibilities. During the global green transition, equity and equity should be confirmed and the right to developing countries in fully respected development. The transition should be used to narrow rather than widen the North-South gap. Countries must honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, by which developed countries should take the lead in the fulfillment of emissions reduction obligations and provide financial and technological support to developing countries. Third, we must deepen cooperation. The world is now faced with a huge demand for green development. It is important that countries strengthen the international coordination of technologies and green industries to respond to the deficit in green production capacity and ensure the free movement of quality green products in the world, so that the advantages of green development can reach all corners of the world. Colleagues, Allow me to take this opportunity to announce the new NDCs of Chinas as follows: China will reduce, by 2035, networks of net greenhouse effects at the economy scale from 7% to 10% compared to peak levels, striving to do better; Increase the share of non -fossil fuels in total energy consumption over 30%; Expand the installed capacity of wind and solar energy to more than six times the 2020 levels, striving to bring the total to 3,600 gigawatts; Increase the total volume of forest stocks to more than 24 billion cubic meters; Make new energy vehicles the dominant current in sales of new vehicles; extend the national market for carbon emissions to cover the main high -emission sectors; and essentially establish a climatic adaptive society. These objectives represent the best efforts of China according to the requirements of the Paris Agreement. The achievement of these objectives requires both meticulous efforts of China itself and a favorable and open international environment. We have the resolution and confidence necessary to comply with our commitments. Colleagues, Large visions require concrete actions. The climate response is an urgent but long -term task. Allows everyone to intensify our actions to carry out the beautiful vision of harmony between man and nature, and preserve planet earth the place we call here. THANKS.

