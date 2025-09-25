



The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, made gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

Islamabad: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan, said Wednesday that his brother believed that sorrows and verdicts in his cases were written in advance. Speaking of journalists outside of Adiala prison, she quoted Imran as saying that the hearings in her cases are postponed several times, while the pressure had been exerted from the start to leave the country. But he decided to face all cases, she said.

Aleema also alleged irregularities in the trial in prison, saying that a witness had been proven false. She demanded an immediate deposit for Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding: the script is that she will first be sentenced to Toshakhana, then was released in the Qadir case.

She also transported Imran Khans sorrow on the martyrdom of youth in Tirah.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the PTI, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, after meeting Imran Khan in prison, echoes the position of the party founders This sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the region in the broad sense requires the commitment of all stakeholders. Killing people and exploding bombs will not bring peace, he said, adding that Imran had transmitted messages to chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Separately, on the occasion of the 95th day of independence from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, on behalf of its president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, extended the warm congratulations to the goalkeeper of the two saints Salman King Salman Bin Salman.

In a statement published by the Ptis Central Media Department, the Party praised the recently concluded Mutual Defense Agreement (SDMA).

