Boris Johnson launches a puffed attack on Nigel Farage – “extremely dangerous”

Boris Johnson warned that he had “serious concerns” about the approach to the reform of the United Kingdom to national security – and even wondered if the party would exist by the next elections

Boris Johnson launched a puffed attack on Nigel Farage (Image: PA)

Boris Johnson launched a puffed attack on Nigel Farage – calling his “extremely dangerous” Russia approach.

The former PM of Tory warned that he had “serious concerns” about the approach of the United Kingdom reform to economics and national security. And he made fun of the future of the party, wondering if it would even exist by the next elections.

My concerns, and these are serious concerns, concern the approach of the economy of the reform party and the approach of our national security, “said Johnson.

We are going to need a strong conservative government in defense and does not believe it takes a chance that the problem Ukraine Was it NATO caused Putin. I think it's extremely dangerous. “”

Nigel Farage last year said that the West had provoked war in Ukraine (Image: Smartframe / Zuma Press)

He also made fun of the reform of the United Kingdom in the polls, saying that the party was zero when I was Prime Minister and it was because we did Brexit. Who can say if this party will exist even before the next elections?

In a very public row last summer, the former Brexit allies were unleashed after Mr. Farage affirmed in an interview in BBC panorama that the West had provoked the war in Ukraine.

The leader in the United Kingdom's reform had suggested that NATO and the widening of the European Union to the borders of Russia gave Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine – although he admitted that the despot wanted anyway to invade.

At the time, Mr. Johnson confronted Farage so as not to apologize for the commentary, saying: “It is a nauseating anhistoric radication and more propaganda from the Kremlin. No one caused Putin.”

Mr. Johnson's last intervention comes after Mr. Farage earlier this week referred to a “Boris wave” during Mr. Johnson's time in No10, with an increase in legal migration. The leader of the British reform made the comment by establishing “morally repugnant” plans to eliminate indefinite leave to stay.

Speaking on Wednesday, Johnson said that he had “confidence in the energy and combat” of the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch, despite his survey notes. He said that she was easily the most sparkling and the most original intellectually of all current party leaders.

The ex-Partygate-Party-PM also declared that he was “convinced” that he would have beaten Mr. Starmer in last year General election.

Asked about Mr. Farage, he said to the Sun: “My concerns, as I said, and these are serious concerns about the approach of the reform party economy and the approach of national security. I think the two will be severely tested in the years to come, and people will really want serious answers. And I think that the answers will be conservative answers.”

When he was asked if he considered Mr. Farage as “a joke or a threat to national security or both”, continued Mr. Johnson: “I think there are two real priorities for us now. The number one is the economy … And the second is the defense, national security and the threat of Russia and on these two, I have very serious anxiety.”

He said that the public had the choice between work, which, according to him, had supporters “pro-moscow, corbypist”, or reform of the United Kingdom.

“Do you want this other, this reform gang, who said NATO has caused Putin's assault? I think the world wants to save the West, what the world needs is British leadership on this subject. And they need the United Kingdom to be strong and determined and does not seem equivocal, morally ambiguous about transparent evil as invasive.”

