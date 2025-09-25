Trump presents the plan of 21 points for peace in the Middle East





New York President Donald Trump presented a 21-point plan for peace in the region to the Middle East Plan, said his envoy on Wednesday. Speaking at the annual Concordia summit in New York, a special American envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, described on Tuesday a very productive meeting between Trump and officials of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan. We presented what we call the Trump plan in 21 points for peace in the Middle East, Witkoff said. I think this responds to Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of neighbors in the region. Earlier this year, the Arab states led by Egypt presented their own post-war plan for the Palestinian enclave which excluded Hamas from power. They rushed to develop their own plan after Trump in February suggested that the United States takes control of Gaza and moved two million people. Trump met Arab and Muslims leaders on Tuesday after using his address at the United Nations General Assembly to call for renewed negotiations to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The indirect talks supported by the United States between Hamas and Israel decomposed after Israel led an air strike on September 9 targeting the militant negotiation team in the Qatari capital of Doha. Qatar would seek guarantees that Israel will not make other strikes before resuming its role as mediator. I had hope and I could even say confident that in the coming days, could well announce a kind of breakthrough, added Witkoff. At Tuesday's meeting Trump, Trump also assured participants that he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank as threatened by far -right members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus, according to two informed diplomats of the meeting. Netanyahu is expected to speak to the General Assembly on Friday after a wave of countries officially recognized the Palestinian state in the hope of putting pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister promised to retaliate, describing state announcements as a gift to Hamas.

