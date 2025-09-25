



Geneva

India has said that Pakistan should focus on building its economy and improving its human rights assessment instead of hosting terrorists and bombing its own people, in an apparent reference to the murder of 24 people in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this week.

Kshitij Tyagi, adviser to the permanent mission of India in Geneva, also criticized the Pakistani delegation to the United Nations to abuse the forum with base -based and provocative declarations against India.

“A delegation that embodies the antithesis of this approach continues to mistreat this forum with baseless and provocative declarations against India,” said Tuesday while he was speaking during the 60th regular CDH session.

Referring to the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, Tyagi asked Pakistan to leave Indian territory “under their illegal occupation”.

“Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to leave Indian territory under their illegal occupation,” he added.

Without specifically naming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa incident, Tyagi said that Pakistan should rather focus on building its economy and improving its human rights file once it has found the time to host terrorists and bomb their own people.

“Focusing on the rescue of an economy on support for life, a policy muzzled by military domination and a human rights file stained by persecution – perhaps once they have found a time far from exporting terrorism, the accommodation of non -pronounced terrorists and the bombing of their own people,” added Tyagi.

Ten civilians and 14 activists were killed when materials to manufacture bombs stored in a complex belonging to the militant group of Tehreek-E-Taliban (TTP) exploded on Monday in the Dara region of the Tirah valley in the Khyber district, in the province, by Fronting Afghanistan.

The provincial branch of the party party of the party of the party party and the party of the Tehreek-e-insaf party party of Imran Khan and the residents said that the “bombing” in the Tirah valley had caused the explosion. However, the local administration denied the claims concerning air strikes on the enclosure, saying that the explosives used in the manufacture of bombs have exploded.

