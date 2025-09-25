The Germans court the Indians while the H1B visa row is deepened in the United States





As uncertainty surrounds the H-1B visa program of the United States after the Trump team's decision to pay costs to $ 100,000, Germany seeks to attract Indian professionals.

The German ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, has extended an open call to “highly qualified Indians” to explore the job possibilities in Germany in the management, management, science and technology sectors.

“Here is my call to all highly qualified Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and with great employment opportunities for Indians, management, science and technology,” Ackermann wrote on X Tuesday.

In a video shared alongside his article, the envoy stressed that the Indians are among the best paid groups in Germany.

“The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany. Because a high salary means that Indians significantly contribute to our society and our well-being. We believe in hard work and to give the best jobs to the best people, “he said.

Taking a subtle excavation in the United States immigration rules that change under the administration of President Donald Trump, Ackermann compared the migration framework of Germany to German cars, describing it as reliable and coherent.

“Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It is reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line without zigzags. And you do not have to fear a complete break at a top speed,” he added, stressing that Germany does not fundamentally modify at night.

Row Visa H-1B

Ackermann’s remarks are reached after the United States has increased the cost of its qualified worker visa – H -1B – from almost 60% to $ 100,000 (around 88 Lakh).

This means that American companies seeking to hire foreign professionals for on -site roles must now pay much higher costs in the United States government, which makes them more difficult to employ talents abroad.

Indian workers have long dominated the H-1B program, representing more than 70% of beneficiaries in recent years. Analysts suggest that the increase in net costs will most affect them.

