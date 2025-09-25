Washington / Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping, on September 24, told the United Nations that by 2035, his country planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 7 to 10% below its peak and called certain countries to move against the global transition of clean energy.

Mr. XI addressed a summit of climate leaders organized by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a live video message from Beijing, announcing the national climate plan of Chinas before

COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil

in November.

In addition to the objective of reducing emissions at the economy scale, Mr. XI said that within 10 years, China plans to increase its installed wind and solar energy capacity to more than six times its 2020 levels. It also plans to increase its share of non -fossil fuels in internal energy consumption to more than 30%.

At the same time, he called on developed countries in the worlds to take the lead in stronger climatic actions. He referred, but not by name, in the United States for having moved away from the objectives of the Paris climate agreement.

Green and low carbon transformation is the trend of our time. Although some countries were going against the trend, the international community should remain on the right track, maintain unshakable confidence, unshakable action and unarmed efforts, said Xi, calling for increased cooperation in the global climate.

On September 23, American president Donald Trump used his speech from the UN General Assembly to

Blast climate changes as a stupid work

And criticize EU and China member states for adopting renewable energies technologies.

Mr. Trump

Ordered a second withdrawal by Washington

Since the 10-year-old Paris agreement on the climate, which was aimed at preventing global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees C through national climatic plans. The United States is the largest historic greenhouse gas transmitter in the world and the second largest current transmitter behind China.

Environmental groups and observers said that the announcements of some of the largest worlds in worlds were below how they should be in programs reductions, given the rapid aggravation of climate change impacts.

The Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, host of the next United Nations Climate Summit, warned his colleagues leaders that the Rally of Belem and the updates of national climatic plans show the world whether we believe or not in that science shows us.

Brazil is committed to reducing emissions from 59 to 67% by 2035 and intensifying efforts to combat deforestation.

The company will stop believing in its leaders, he said. And we will all lose because the denial of winning can really win.

Mr. Guterres organized the summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He asked countries to announce their new climatic targets.

The Paris Agreement made a difference, said Guterres in prepared remarks. He added that since its adoption in 2015, the planned increase in global temperature is now 2.6 degrees C, down compared to the planned increase of 4 degs C before the Paris conference.

Now we need new plans for 2035 that go much further, much faster, he said.

The European Union did not conclude an agreement on its new climate objective not obliged in time for the summit of September 24, and rather wrote plans to submit a temporary objective, which could change.

The EU president, Ursula van der Leyen, said at the summit that the EU was on the right track to reach its objective in 2030 to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 and said that its 2035 reduction target would be between 66% and 72%.

Australia, which plans to accommodate a United Nations climate summit in 2026, announced that by 2035, it would reduce greenhouse gases to 62% and 70% below the 2005 levels.

We want to bring the world with us on climate change, not by asking a nation to give up jobs or security that its inhabitants deserve, but working with each nation to seize and share these opportunities, said the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese.

Palau, representing the alliance of 39 members of small island states, announced its own target for writing emissions at 44% of the levels of 2015 by 2035. It reminded leaders the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice earlier this year which confirmed an obligation based on international law for governments in order to take stronger measures to brake their green gas emissions.

Surangel Whipps, president of Palau, called on major economies to take more aggressive measures.

Those who have the greatest responsibility and the greatest ability to act must do much more, he said.

Mr. Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at Asia, said that China's announcement is disappointed in light of its rapid energy production and electric vehicles.

Beijing’s commitment represents a cautious decision that extends a long-standing political tradition to stable and predictable decision-making but also hides a more important economic reality, he said.

But the domination of Chinese as a superpower of green technology and withdrawing from the transition of clean energy could push China to a more proactive role on the world scene, he said.

Ms. Teresa Anderson, a global official of climate justice in Actionaid International, said that the Declaration of EUS Lowball reports a deeper political disease reflecting a lack of desire to repel the polluters of companies.

Rich polluting countries like the EU must go much further in practice that these lowball declarations, she said. Reuters